Second-dose clinics for vaccine set in Burke

While more and more people might be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Burke County continues to see cases of the virus.
On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported 24 new cases since Friday.
The health department reported a total of 10,059 cases, up from 10,035 cases Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 242 active cases Monday, with eight people hospitalized. The county has reported 158 deaths due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard shows eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also shows 38 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,126 new cases throughout the state on Monday for a daily percent positive rate of 6%. The department also reported 1,007 people hospitalized and 12,691 total people who have died in the state due to the virus.
The health department is encouraging anyone 16 years old and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Carolinas HealthCare said Monday that patients who received their first dose at Freedom High School can return on the following dates to receive the second dose.
- Pfizer Second Dose Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
- Moderna Second Dose Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Those who can’t make it during these times can call one of the system’s vaccine locations to schedule an appointment, a release from Carolinas HealthCare said.
The health care system said at Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices, people can receive a vaccine at the time of another appointment, or can call to make an appointment for a vaccine.
Those include:
- Blue Ridge Urgent Care and WELLWORx — 828-580-3278
- Cajah’s Mountain Medical & Express Care — 828-782-8224
- Drexel Medical Practice — 828-580-4080
- Family Medical Associates — 828-580-4010
- Lenoir Family Medicine & Express Care — 828-580-4660
- McDowell Family Practice — Coming soon
- McDowell Medical Associates & Express Care – Marion — 828-652-8727
- McDowell Medical Associates – Nebo — 828-659-9703
- Mountain Valley Health Clinic — 828-580-2700
- Table Rock Family Medicine — 828-580-1400
- Valdese Medical Associates & Express Care — 828-874-4600
- Blue Ridge Cardiology and Internal Medicine Marion — 828-580-1364
- Blue Ridge Geriatrics — 828-580-5706
- Women’s Health Group — 828-580-4661
Carolinas HealthCare said all family medicine offices are offering vaccines throughout the week by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome at Urgent & Express Cares, with hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or from 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
So far, 41.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 49.6% of the population is partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, 25.2 % of the population (22,787 people) are fully vaccinated, while 28.2% (25,481 people) have received at least one dose.
Vaccines are free and now available at multiple locations in Burke County.
Other vaccine locations
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only