Second-dose clinics for vaccine set in Burke

While more and more people might be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Burke County continues to see cases of the virus.

On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported 24 new cases since Friday.

The health department reported a total of 10,059 cases, up from 10,035 cases Friday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 242 active cases Monday, with eight people hospitalized. The county has reported 158 deaths due to the virus.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard shows eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also shows 38 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,126 new cases throughout the state on Monday for a daily percent positive rate of 6%. The department also reported 1,007 people hospitalized and 12,691 total people who have died in the state due to the virus.

The health department is encouraging anyone 16 years old and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.