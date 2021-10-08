Second rabies case confirmed

CALDWELL COUNTY -- The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on Oct. 7 that a skunk submitted for testing and was infected with the rabies virus.
The skunk was found off of Rio De Luna in the Grace Chapel community when it made contact with a kitten. This marks the second confirmed rabies case in the county this year.
To protect your pets, make sure their rabies vaccinations are current. Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch. Rabies is common in North Carolina wildlife. Raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats are the most common carriers of the disease. Because rabies is fatal and can be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in North Carolina.
Animal Control will hold a rabies vaccination clinic from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Health and Human Services Building in Lenoir. One- and three-year vaccinations will be offered for a cost of $7 per vaccination.
People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:
- Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
- Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.
- If a bat is found inside your home, you should contact Animal Control.
- If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
- Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
- Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources, such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night. Bats and other wild animals are scavengers and search for sources of food. It is important to keep all garbage containers sealed tightly and especially areas of high food disposal. This also pertains to pet food bowls. When your pet finishes eating, clean out the bowl to avoid other animals from getting the food and keep discarded foods inaccessible to animals to lessen the chance of them coming to your residence or business to look for food.