A global company with a plant in Morganton celebrated more than 20 years of its local operation this month.

Seiren North America, which has a plant on East Union Street in Morganton across from Kirksey Drive, celebrated the milestone two decades in the making with a lunch and ceremonial tree planting. Seiren leaders, staff and retirees were invited to the event along with local leaders.

The Morganton plant produces upholstery materials for vehicle interiors, including for manufacturers such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Subaru, Ford and Tesla, said Jeff Kale, executive vice president of Seiren North America.

“I have enjoyed seeing our company grow and persevere since its inception,” said Hajime Yamauchi, president of Seiren North America. “As our company motto states, we must dream to change the world.”

He said the company’s future includes plans to expand its production capabilities, technology and product offerings.

Since it first moved into the old Coca-Cola plant on the hill, Seiren has undergone about seven expansions and doubled the building’s footprint, said Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy.

“In early 2001, I was with a group of people, several of us, who visited this empty Coca-Cola plant in hopes that it would turn into something that would be part of our community, and boy did it do that,” Sandy said. “That visit was the beginning of a relationship and a partnership, something for which the city is very grateful.”

She said the company has always stepped up to support the community.

“I’ve been doing this now for 30 years, I started as a mere child,” Sandy said. “When you’re negotiating for an economic development deal … there’s a lot of talk, and there’s a lot of promises, and there’s a lot of indication about what’ s going to happen in the future and what you can expect. It’s part of the process, it’s part of the deal-making. (Seiren) made a lot of promises and committed to a lot of things, and they have honored every single one of those commitments and every single one of those promises.

“And in my 30 years’ experience, this is the only local company that was recruited here that has done that.”

She said Seiren has proven its commitment to the community, its employees and the world.

“You have proven your commitment in your expansions, your capital investments, your investments in your employees, your friends and family,” Sandy said. “You have proven it when you partnered with the city and did the very first large solar array on the ceiling here, over 2,400 panels, and you doubled-down on that later.”

She said the respect and the relationship Seiren has allowed local leaders to nurture is priceless.

The company employs around 200 people at the Morganton plant and has openings available. Visit www.seiren-na.com for more information.