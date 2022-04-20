Semi-annual market returns to Burke

A one weekend market is coming back to Morganton for its fourth semi-annual installment.

Foothills Market’s Spring Fling will be open from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, at the Double C Event Venue. The market will feature nearly 50 professional vendors from across North Carolina as well as horse and carriage rides with Priceless Carriage Company, face painting by Shenanigans Entertainment and hourly giveaways.

According to Carlee Price, one of the event’s organizers, the market has done nothing but grow since it started in the fall of 2020.

“Our market has grown with every year, and we’re super excited about that,” she said. “We’ve had great feedback and turnout at every event. We have grown, and the number of customers has grown.”

She said that due to the growth the market has experienced, it will now be an indoor/outdoor event, featuring shopping both under a covered pavilion and outdoors as it has in the past.

Price said that this year’s market will also feature a “Sip & Shop” experience from Twisted Vine Winery, which will serve wine by the glass and wine slushies. Food will be provided by food trucks “Anywherez Fine,” “Waffle Chics” and “Carolina Coffee.”

Price believes this year’s Foothills Market will have something for everyone, from furniture, boutique clothing and jewelry to handmade gifts, candles, personalized items and more. She said that it is important for communities to have events like these because they support a community’s small businesses.

“I love seeing all the small businesses in the community come together and the customers come and support those businesses,” she said. “Small businesses are close to my heart, and I feel like it’s important that we always support them.”

Haley Michaels and Cody Cox will provide live music during the weekend. Michaels, who performs Friday, covers a variety of favorites from across genres while Cox, performing Saturday, is a singer/songwriter who plays original traditional country and bluegrass songs. Price said there would also be live music on Sunday, but the artist has yet to be determined.

The Foothills Market will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special VIP shopping hours from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 29. The market will take place at Double C Event Venue at 4800 Pax Hill Road in Morganton.

Tickets for the Foothills Market can be purchased at the door or online at https://bit.ly/3uLMc1Q. Tickets are $5 at the door. VIP tickets can be purchased online and are $10 plus applicable fees. All tickets are good for unlimited reentry throughout the weekend and children 12 and under are free.