Semifinalists selected in search for superintendent

The Burke County Board of Education took another step toward filling Burke County Public Schools' superintendent post with a closed session to discuss candidates on Tuesday at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center.
Chairman Buddy Armour described the evening's talks as productive and said the board selected “more than five” semifinalists as it moves toward selecting a new top administrator after Larry Putnam vacated the role, currently filled on an interim basis by Mike Swan.
Armour said the board can’t disclose the identities of any of the candidates, though Swan previously said he planned to apply. Armour said the board also has a good legal team.
“Our board attorney has done a bang-up job,” Armour said of Chris Campbell’s work in helping curate the candidate pool. “He is wonderful. And this is a tough time of year to do this.”
Added board member Sam Wilkinson: “We’re pleased with the candidates we’ve got.”
On Tuesday, May 11, the board will receive additional information on the superintendent candidates from the Campbell Shatley law firm. One week later on May 18, the board will hold its annual spring retreat, this year confined to a single day of work and held closer to home in the conference room of downtown Morganton's Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel. And on May 19, the board will meet at noon for follow-up discussions.
“Our goal is to choose a superintendent by July 1, but we might have to go to Aug. 1,” Armour said. “The reason July 1 is so important is because that’s when the new fiscal year begins. For people in this business, that’s when their lives start and end.”
The meeting also marked the first for new board member Jane Sohovich after she was elected by the board to fill its vacant seat on Monday evening and sworn in on Tuesday morning.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.