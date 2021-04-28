Semifinalists selected in search for superintendent

The Burke County Board of Education took another step toward filling Burke County Public Schools' superintendent post with a closed session to discuss candidates on Tuesday at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center.

Chairman Buddy Armour described the evening's talks as productive and said the board selected “more than five” semifinalists as it moves toward selecting a new top administrator after Larry Putnam vacated the role, currently filled on an interim basis by Mike Swan.

Armour said the board can’t disclose the identities of any of the candidates, though Swan previously said he planned to apply. Armour said the board also has a good legal team.

“Our board attorney has done a bang-up job,” Armour said of Chris Campbell’s work in helping curate the candidate pool. “He is wonderful. And this is a tough time of year to do this.”

Added board member Sam Wilkinson: “We’re pleased with the candidates we’ve got.”