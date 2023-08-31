VALDESE — Family Friday Nights will wrap up another season of fabulous music Friday, Sept. 1, for the 2023 concert finale. Bring the entire family out to celebrate the end of a great summer on Temple Field with bouncy houses, food trucks and more.

New Local is an award-winning, five-piece band based out of Charlotte, featuring a wide variety of pop/rock favorites to keep the energy up on the dance floor all night. This final performance of the season wraps up an impressive lineup of regional bands. Reviews boast about their “amazing vocals” and “ability to entertain any crowd.”

Local food trucks will be in attendance serving up some delicious grub — Village Inn Pizza, Dig’n Dogs, and Pelican’s Snoballs. Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Valdese Pilot Club. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips and more all for a great local cause.

Lawn games such as Cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga and Connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy and the popular 50/50 raffle will be an option for those who wish to try their luck. The event will also host bouncy houses free for children to enjoy from 6-9 p.m.

Concertgoers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

Valdese Community Affairs thanks the season sponsors for helping make the summer concert series possible — UNC Health Blueridge, Bimbo Bakeries, Western Piedmont Community College and Farm Bureau Insurance. They also thank the community for another excellent season of attendance and involvement.

“We look forward to announcing next year’s season lineup of entertainment,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town of Valdese. “This season has generated over $4,000 to local civic groups and non-profits through concession sales.” Family Friday Nights continues to be a success for the Town of Valdese each year.

For more information on Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.