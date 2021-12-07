Senior center branch hosts Christmas events

All will be merry and bright at the Burke County Senior Center’s Morganton branch this holiday season as the staff hosts different Christmas-themed events throughout December.

The center will have a variety of holiday activities to offer the senior citizens of the community. Christmas Bingo will be one of the biggest events of the month and is available for any senior in Burke County older than 65, Brynna Lasky, administrative assistant at the center, said.

“We’ll have a Christmas-themed bingo board set up for the participants, and we will be giving away a bunch of Christmas-themed prizes,” she said. “We try to do a bingo event every month. We usually just do one bingo a month because of COVID and everything. Basically, with December being the month of Christmas, we wanted to host a Christmas-themed bingo.”

The Christmas bingo will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the center at 501 N. Green St.

Senior citizens who wish to participate in the event must register by no later than Thursday, Dec. 9, so the staff can allot the correct number of prizes.