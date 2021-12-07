Senior center branch hosts Christmas events

All will be merry and bright at the Burke County Senior Center’s Morganton branch this holiday season as the staff hosts different Christmas-themed events throughout December.
The center will have a variety of holiday activities to offer the senior citizens of the community. Christmas Bingo will be one of the biggest events of the month and is available for any senior in Burke County older than 65, Brynna Lasky, administrative assistant at the center, said.
“We’ll have a Christmas-themed bingo board set up for the participants, and we will be giving away a bunch of Christmas-themed prizes,” she said. “We try to do a bingo event every month. We usually just do one bingo a month because of COVID and everything. Basically, with December being the month of Christmas, we wanted to host a Christmas-themed bingo.”
The Christmas bingo will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the center at 501 N. Green St.
Senior citizens who wish to participate in the event must register by no later than Thursday, Dec. 9, so the staff can allot the correct number of prizes.
The center also will be offering other different holiday events throughout December. All events will be held at the Burke Senior Center.
Some of the December events are:
Make your own Christmas cards, 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Build your own gingerbread house, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Make your own Christmas snow globes, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Chocolate-covered everything event, 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
“A Christmas Story” movie showing with dinner, at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Registration is required at least a day in advance for all events at the center.
Lasky is hopeful the events allow the senior citizens of Burke County to feel loved and appreciated during the holidays. She enjoys being able to work with the participants and ensures that they are enjoying themselves.
“It’s truly a great experience to be able to to teach and connect with our participants,” she said. “We have a lot of fun and there’s always laughing going on the whole time. It’s definitely one of my favorite events that we hold ... You get to experience heart-to-heart moments with some of the people that’s always a lot of fun. It’s a really enjoyable experience.”
All other events can be found on the Burke County Senior Center Facebook page.
For information or to register for an event, call the center at 828-430-4147.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.