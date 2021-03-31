Senior facility mitigates pandemic’s effects on residents

HICKORY - As nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the country continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, the staff at Trinity Village senior living community have come together to fill each day with purpose by lifting one another up with support and prayer.
The journey has not been easy. The additional federal reporting requirements stemming from the pandemic have been time consuming, and helping to manage staff members and residents who have tested positive for coronavirus has made an already challenging time even more difficult.
“We worked so hard to keep the virus out of our facility, and we were successful for almost eight months,” says Marcheta Campbell, administrator at Trinity Village. “Then, the Thanksgiving surge happened, and that’s when we started seeing COVID begin to impact our facility.”
One of the hardest parts of dealing with the COVID pandemic has been enforcing visitor restrictions. Because they could no longer see friends and family, the emotional wellbeing of many residents became a concern, which placed extra stress on the staff. Trinity Village caregivers have worked especially hard to complete normal tasks, while taking extra time putting on and taking off personal protective equipment to help keep themselves and patients safe.
“A lot of staff members have really stepped up during the crisis,” Campbell said. “Jonathan Franklin, RN, our administrative nurse, has taken over all the COVID-19 testing and reporting in our facility after spending several years compassionately caring for staff and neighbors in our memory care unit. He gives 100% each day to make sure we are following all the protocols and systems needed to successfully continue the fight against COVID-19.”
In the midst of the pandemic, some staff members faced the painful loss of their own family members to COVID-19, which created more of a challenge for staff. Others who experienced COVID loss have been a blessing to both their patients and co-workers by offering their support.
“There have definitely been bright spots,” Campbell said. “We have had staff appreciation events with live music, food and prizes to help boost the spirits of our employees. We even offered free meals to staff for a few months to try to help lessen the burden that COVID has added during this challenging time.”
Trinity Village is grateful to the many churches and civic groups who have brought meals and snacks and offered words of encouragement. The team at Carolina Caring would like to encourage everyone in the community to support Trinity Village as they continue to go the extra mile to care for its residents during this difficult time. Donations of acrylic paints, small canvases, paint brushes, crossword puzzles, ribbon, small canned sodas, word searches and personal cards can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Carolina Caring’s main campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton by Monday, April 12.
Carolina Caring would like to highlight others in the community who are filling each day with purpose during these extraordinary times by going above and beyond to help others. If there is someone you would like the organization to recognize, contact mshuler@carolinacaring.org or 828-466-0466, ext. 2516.