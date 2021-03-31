Senior facility mitigates pandemic’s effects on residents

HICKORY - As nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the country continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, the staff at Trinity Village senior living community have come together to fill each day with purpose by lifting one another up with support and prayer.

The journey has not been easy. The additional federal reporting requirements stemming from the pandemic have been time consuming, and helping to manage staff members and residents who have tested positive for coronavirus has made an already challenging time even more difficult.

“We worked so hard to keep the virus out of our facility, and we were successful for almost eight months,” says Marcheta Campbell, administrator at Trinity Village. “Then, the Thanksgiving surge happened, and that’s when we started seeing COVID begin to impact our facility.”

One of the hardest parts of dealing with the COVID pandemic has been enforcing visitor restrictions. Because they could no longer see friends and family, the emotional wellbeing of many residents became a concern, which placed extra stress on the staff. Trinity Village caregivers have worked especially hard to complete normal tasks, while taking extra time putting on and taking off personal protective equipment to help keep themselves and patients safe.