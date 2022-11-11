Senior group shares tales from the ranks

Members of the Burke County AARP Chapter No. 3262 honored the group’s military veterans during a Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. A dozen members were given the opportunity to share stories about their military service:

Henry RamseurHenry Ramseur served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later enjoyed a long career in the Army Reserves. He said he was proud to be the son of a World War I veteran, the nephew of a World War II veteran, the brother of three WWII veterans and the father of an Operation Desert Storm veteran.

Robert YoungRobert Young was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served as a courts and boards clerk with the 78th Artillery Regiment stationed in Germany. He said he served at the same time and in the same places as Elvis Presley.

Weldon BrittainWeldon Brittain was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946. He was sent to Italy, where he drove an Army mail truck from Naples to Rome every other day. He also served in the directory department of the Army post office in Caserta, Italy, until operations there were shut down. He was discharged in 1947.

Tim PropstTim Propst is a retired chief petty officer with the U.S. Navy. He joined the Navy in 1976 and re-enlisted in 1980. He served in the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf.

“I look around the table here and I’m blessed to be in the presence of my heroes,” Propst said. “I look up to older veterans. They set the goal and the standard. I can’t name all of my family members who have served, but they go back to before the Revolutionary War. I’m proud to have gone on in their footsteps.”

Roland BeckRoland Beck said he spent “four years and one day” serving in the U.S. Air Force and “traveled a lot.”

Laurence BerryhillLaurence Berryhill joined the U.S. Air Force in June 1949 at age 17 and attended radio school in Belleville, Illinois, before serving for three and a half years in El Paso, Texas. His time of service ended shortly before the Korean War began.

“The Air Force was just forming when I went in as they were breaking away from the Army,” Berryhill said. “Our uniforms were still Army uniforms.”

Ed WareEd Ware was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and served two years, first as a combat medic in South Vietnam, and then as a hospital corpsman at Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He recalled how military personnel were “poorly respected” at the time.

“So I’m really pleased to see how our country now respects veterans much more than they did back then,” Ware said.

Bill WilsonBill Wilson was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1970 at age 19, but instead decided to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I was assigned to the Air Wing and served my enlistment as a navigator on a C-130 transport aircraft,” Wilson said. “The Marines had three C-130 squadrons, and I spent a year at each one – Cherry Point, North Carolina; Futenma, Okinawa; and El Toro, California. My Cherry Point flights were to Europe and the Caribbean. Our Futenma flights were primarily focused on carrying cargo and personnel in and out of South Vietnam, mostly Da Nang, and flying refueling missions near the north Vietnamese border. Most of the El Toro flights were in the Pacific. I was discharged at El Toro in 1974 at the rank of sergeant.

“Like most, I have mixed emotions about my military time. I resented my quasi-enslavement at times, and I cherished my relationships and travel experiences, all before the age of 24. Even though I had a low lottery number, I feel lucky.”

Roger DrayerRoger Drayer served in the National Guard at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

“We were out in the field playing a game, and they stopped everything and got us ready to go to Miami, but the thing ended before we ever went anywhere,” he said.

He also narrowly missed deploying to what turned into the Kent State University shootings on May 4, 1970. He attributed his good luck to his mother’s dedication to praying for her family.

Harriette NovakHarriette Novak served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and in the Reserves an additional six years. She enlisted in 1974 and became an electronic and cryptographic equipment systems specialist.

“My first assignment was at the Pentagon,” Novak said. “I was the first woman in my career field at the Pentagon. There was a certain amount of resentment about a woman in a man’s world, but I survived.”

She applied to serve as a technician aboard Air Force One and passed all of the requirements, but was ultimately turned down because the job was a two-person team and the two candidates had to be the same gender, since they would be rooming together. No other women had been accepted.

Bill HutchinsBill Hutchins joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961 and served for three and a half years. He was eventually assigned to a carrier participating in a blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“You get in the waters off of Cuba and you look up and see a Soviet war ship, you kinda pucker,” Hutchins said.

Jerry RogersJerry Rogers joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the late 1960s and served in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“Only a vet knows the heart of another vet,” Rogers said. “Nobody knows what vets have been through, and nobody knows what’s deep in their hearts that will be there until they die. So how do you honor and respect a vet? How do you honor those who have seen their best friends take their last breath and have seen things that they don’t ever want to (relive)? You honor them with a sincere heart and tell them how much you appreciate them and how thankful you are for them.”