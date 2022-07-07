Senior living facility welcomes new executive director

Ken Cormier has been named the new executive director of the Grace Ridge Retirement Community, effective June 28.

A native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Cormier has been a health care executive for more than 30 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master’s degree in health care administration from Tulane University in New Orleans.

His career began in the hospital field, where he served as director of planning and marketing for two major religious-sponsored organizations. He transitioned into the aging services field while working at the second hospital and managed the largest private-pay skilled nursing facility in the southeast United States.

His shift into Life Plan Communities (CCRC) began on the west coast of Florida and has taken him to North Carolina (Southern Pines), the Midwest and back to Florida. He has overseen communities with operating budgets ranging from $7 million to $50-plus million and led teams of 170-650 employees.

Cormier has always been actively involved in local community and church outreach efforts. He said he is excited about being able to fulfill a couple of bucket list items with his move here, mainly mountain hiking and fly fishing.