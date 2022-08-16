Senior serving library recognized by governor

A local retiree has been recognized for her dedication to the Burke County Public Library.

Doris Wilson has been honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her volunteer work at the Morganton branch of the library.

Wilson, originally from Dallas, Texas, worked as a legal assistant before moving to Morganton about 22 years ago.

“I visited several places where I thought I might want to retire,” Wilson said. “I thought I would like Morganton, and I’ve never regretted it. Volunteering is what I’ve been doing mostly since I’ve retired.”

Lorie Rehberger, a library staff member who nominated Wilson for the award, noted that Wilson is an avid reader and was a patron at the library for many years before she volunteered there.

“Doris Wilson is an outstanding volunteer for the Burke County Public Library,” Rehberger wrote in her nomination form. “We have nominated Ms. Doris due to her dedication and love for the library, its patrons and staff, as well as her love for books. She always greets us with a friendly word and a smile.”

Other volunteer experiences Wilson has had in Morganton include doing office work for the Good Samaritan Clinic and tutoring with the Burke Literacy Council.

“I particularly enjoy doing the literacy work and working at the library,” Wilson said. “I enjoy the opportunity to be around all of these books. Reading is very important to me. I’ve always felt that everybody should be able to pick up a book and read it.”

She came to the Morganton branch of the library twice a week to shelve books, straighten and organize books on the shelves and pull books for displays.

Rehberger noted that Wilson, who is 95 years old, did not let the COVID-19 pandemic deter her from serving.

“During this past year (2020) with all of its uncertainties, plus the library being closed for over a month, we were unsure if any of our volunteers would return,” Rehberger said. “When our doors reopened, Ms. Doris was the first volunteer to return, eager to get back to work and resume her duties with us.”

Wilson just recently retired from volunteering at the library, but shared how much she enjoyed working with the staff there.

“The librarians are just wonderful to work with,” Wilson said. “They’ve been so friendly and helpful.”

She said she was surprised and flattered to receive an NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I thought it was very nice of them to nominate me,” Wilson said. “I feel like all volunteers are important, and I would like the award for everybody who comes in there. I know they (library staff members) appreciate all of their volunteers.”

She encouraged people to consider volunteering in their communities.

“I think you get so much back,” Wilson said. “Volunteering is the best way to get to know people and know your community.”