Seniors help seniors at monthly food distribution event

One of the things Kimberly Michaels, who helps coordinate food distribution events at The Outreach Center in Morganton, has come to love about the monthly senior box distribution, is that most of her volunteers will be around the same age as most of the seniors the program helps.

“We’re calling it ‘seniors helping seniors,’” she told The News Herald.

“It’s a true example of ‘friends and neighbors taking care of friends and neighbors,’” added Charity Elliott, a social worker at Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton. “Our residents look forward to coming and the staff looks forward to coming and we’re just happy to be here.”

Every month since July, a group of residents from Grace Ridge has come to The Outreach Center to help pack, organize and load food boxes for the more than 100 Burke County residents who will benefit from them.

According to Kelli Huggins, life enrichment director for Grace Ridge, the group typically consists of three staff members and anywhere between eight and 12 residents, although the group ebbs and flows a little bit.

“We have a sign-up sheet at Grace Ridge and whoever wants to sign up can come,” said Huggins. “It has been a wonderful experience.”

The Senior Box Program started in 2021 to help older adults who were either struggling with the big weekly distributions on Tuesdays or needed a little extra help to get through the month. Boxes are provided by the Commodity Supplemental Food Program administered by Second Harvest Foodbank. To be eligible, participants must be aged 60 or older and meet the program’s poverty level guidelines.

According to Huggins, Grace Ridge’s involvement in the Senior Box Program started in July, shortly after Ken Cromier, the facility’s new executive director arrived at the facility. A veteran health care executive, Cromier brought more than just his 30 years of experience with him to Grace Ridge, he also brought a desire see Grace Ridge residents stay active and involved in the larger community and a willingness to find new ways to help them do that.

“Our new executive director is really supportive of outreach programs like this,” said Huggins. “We did a summer wellness program at Grace Ridge and the last part of it was to do outreach and volunteering in the community so that’s how this got started.”

Jon Mercer, UNC Health Blue Ridge’s chief operating officer, said while the partnership with The Outreach Center is new this year, the desire to keep residents connected to the community is not.

“The residents at Grace Ridge are a wonderful part of our family,” Mercer said. “While they have always been active in our community, we are proud to claim them as part of our ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ motto and thank them for their service.”

From the perspective of many of those who benefit from the program, the senior boxes and those who volunteer to distribute them are the only way they get by.

“As a senior citizen, I don’t draw but $1,080 a month,” said Linda Robinson. “Without their help, I wouldn’t be eating. That’s just the plain and simple truth.”