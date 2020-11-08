Sense of duty sticks with marine turned trooper

Justin Harris was in boot camp to become a U.S. Marine on Sept. 11, 2001.
He recalled the morning going as any other would: getting yelled at to wake up, get dressed, eat at the chow hall, then going back and starting the day’s training.
“I can’t remember what section of training we were in, but we were in the squad bay and they made us all sit down on the floor and they wheeled a TV cart out there,” Harris said. “They wheeled it out there for us and we were kind of flabbergasted, we didn’t know what was going on. This is unusual behavior for a drill instructor to make us sit down and bring a TV out.”
But as the news clicked on, they figured out what was going on. Their drill instructor warned them that they better be ready to head to the Middle East.
“Sure enough, I hadn’t been at my first command, I hadn’t been there four or five months before I got put on a boat to go overseas,” Harris said.
He was part of the initial invasion for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, then returned to the area in 2004 and 2005.
After his tours overseas were over and done, Harris stayed in the marines until 2010.
“I enjoyed the military atmosphere,” he said. “I enjoyed being around military operations and training. I really enjoyed training, I really enjoyed shooting, I enjoyed watching planes fly and flying on helicopters. I just enjoyed the military life, the military environment. I loved it for the most part.”
It was cool to get to experience things that most people never will, he said.
“It was just cool stuff, stuff that I grew up watching on TV, and watching movies on TV” he said. “And I actually get to see it for real life, with my own eyes, and witness it and be a part of it. It was just cool to do that.”
Joining the military instilled in Harris a sense of personal responsibility.
“You’re responsible for your own actions and you’re responsible for everything that you’re tasked to do, it’s your responsibility and your obligation to get it done and if you don’t get it done there’s going to be a retribution,” Harris said. “I wish that more young people went in the military than what they do because I think a lot of people could benefit from that, especially our youth.”
Throughout his nine years serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, Harris was stationed at New River Air Station at Camp Lejune and later Cherry Point Air Station in Havelock, North Carolina. He earned multiple awards and medals, including the Navy Achievement medal, Presidential Unit citation, Global War on Terrorism in Service, Global War on Terrorism in Expeditionary, three Iraqi Campaign awards, three sea service deployment awards, a National Defense medal and three good conduct medals.
But it wasn’t the glory that sent Harris to the military. It was partly family tradition — his dad, grandpa and some cousins and nephews all were in the military — but it also was just something he wanted to do.
“It was always kind of in my blood, I guess, to go and see and do,” Harris said. “It was an adventure. I wanted to go see the world and go do some stuff that I’d never done before. I wanted to be in the military. I wanted that military experience.”
Harris worked his way up through the ranks to sergeant as a military police officer.
“My last three years at Cherry Point I was actually a platoon sergeant and a patrol supervisor for the air station,” Harris said. “I even filled in on occasion as a watch commander, which you’re really supposed to be a staff NCO to do, but if there’s no staff NCO to do it they usually give it to the highest man on duty that evening or whatever … you’re pretty much responsible for the safety and security of the entire installation.”
That’s a position where leaders quickly learn that, not only are you responsible for your own actions, but you become responsible for the actions of the marines you oversee.
“I was 25, 26-years-old, as a sergeant, and I was responsible for all these 18-year-olds who liked to get in trouble,” Harris said. “When a gunnery sergeant gets tied up by something that one of them did, he didn’t chew them out, he pulls you into the office and chews you out. Being responsible for other people is the hardest part.”
Harris worked with area law enforcement often when he was stationed at Cherry Point, something that led him to join the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 2011 after the state’s hiring freeze because of the recession.
Now a trooper in Burke County, Harris suggested to anyone who might be on the fence about joining the military to do it.
“If it’s something you think you want to do, go for it and do it because you won’t be sorry,” Harris said. “I’ve met very few people that are sorry that they were in the military, and usually the ones that are [sorry] are the ones that messed up real bad and got in trouble, but most people appreciate their time in the service and you see so much. You’ll go and do and see things that your friends that aren’t going to leave home will never see and do, and you’ll be a part of things and experience things that most people will only read about and watch movies about.”
