Sense of duty sticks with marine turned trooper

“If it’s something you think you want to do, go for it and do it because you won’t be sorry,” Harris said. “I’ve met very few people that are sorry that they were in the military, and usually the ones that are [sorry] are the ones that messed up real bad and got in trouble, but most people appreciate their time in the service and you see so much. You’ll go and do and see things that your friends that aren’t going to leave home will never see and do, and you’ll be a part of things and experience things that most people will only read about and watch movies about.”