September is National Library Card Sign Up Month

For people mostly quarantining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this would be a good time to celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month by registering for a library card at the Burke County Public Library and finding good reads and much more.
Jim Wilson, director of the Burke County Public Library, explained some of the benefits the library’s three branches in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran have to offer.
“Having a library card opens access to many resources at the library, including over 140,000 items -- books, audiobooks, magazines, and video,” Wilson said. “With your library card, you can access the 50-plus commercial databases on NC Live, which is especially valuable with so much remote learning going on right now.”
NC Live is a group of resources curated in one website that have been fully vetted by librarians, searchable by subject matter, according to a previous News Herald article. The website is paid for by the state of North Carolina.
A library card also can be a ticket to various forms of entertainment online. Wilson noted that the library provides access to more than 30,000 ebooks, eaudiobooks and videos through the
E-iNC and NC Kids Digital Libraries.
The library has a new book subscription box program called Bibliomaniacs. Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator, explained how the program works.
“I start with the theme,” Townsend said. “There is a different theme every month. Everything in the bag/box revolves around the particular theme. Participants receive a library book, which is checked out to them, and I include an updated list of new arrivals, plus a handful of fun items relating to the theme, usually three to five bookish goodies. I try to include some sort of snack as one of the items. Last month, the theme was “The Great Outdoors.” Patrons received a water bottle with the Bibliomaniacs logo, a paracord bracelet kit that featured a whistle, a packet of trail mix and a laminated flip book with pictures and descriptions of poison ivy, oak and sumac to take with them hiking or for a walk.”
Registration for the program is free and open to anyone with a library card.
“The program is going well,” Townsend said. “I have had many participants express joy and excitement over reading something they wouldn’t normally have picked for themselves or saying they love how the items always connect to the theme. I had one participant call today to thank me and say how much she enjoys the program! That’s the best.”
The library is providing online and take-home programming for all ages. Programs for adults include take-home craft kits and informational videos. Children and teenagers have a lot of options to keep them busy as well.
“Zoom sessions and pre-recorded story-times are available for birth through fifth-grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags,” Wilson said. “The Young Adults are doing a variety of weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions.”
Wilson said all take-home crafts, kits and bags are of limited quantity, and items are subject to change.
All three branches of the library are open to the public, although by appointment only, to allow for social distancing.
“Appointments may be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room or to research in the North Carolina Room,” Wilson said. “Appointments are time limited, so more people can have access to the libraries.”
All library staff members are wearing masks and ask visitors to wear masks as well. Wilson said each library branch has returned to its regular operating schedule. All library materials must be returned to the outside drop boxes so the library staff can quarantine the items for 72 hours and then sanitize them before returning them to the shelves.
Library patrons don’t even have to go inside the library to check out books with the library’s “Books2Go” curbside service. The program, available at all three branches Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., allows people to check out books online or by calling the library, according to a previous News Herald article. People schedule a time to stop by the library to pick up the books, which a library staff member brings outside to each person.
Wilson encouraged people to celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month by registering for a library card and accessing a whole universe of fun and educational experiences.
“If you don't have a card, now's a great time to get one,” Wilson said. “Call the library or make an appointment to get signed up.”
Those interested can contact the Morganton Public Library at 828-764-9261, the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421 or the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 828-764-9283.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.