September is National Library Card Sign Up Month

“I start with the theme,” Townsend said. “There is a different theme every month. Everything in the bag/box revolves around the particular theme. Participants receive a library book, which is checked out to them, and I include an updated list of new arrivals, plus a handful of fun items relating to the theme, usually three to five bookish goodies. I try to include some sort of snack as one of the items. Last month, the theme was “The Great Outdoors.” Patrons received a water bottle with the Bibliomaniacs logo, a paracord bracelet kit that featured a whistle, a packet of trail mix and a laminated flip book with pictures and descriptions of poison ivy, oak and sumac to take with them hiking or for a walk.”

Registration for the program is free and open to anyone with a library card.

“The program is going well,” Townsend said. “I have had many participants express joy and excitement over reading something they wouldn’t normally have picked for themselves or saying they love how the items always connect to the theme. I had one participant call today to thank me and say how much she enjoys the program! That’s the best.”

The library is providing online and take-home programming for all ages. Programs for adults include take-home craft kits and informational videos. Children and teenagers have a lot of options to keep them busy as well.