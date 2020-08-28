Series to feature well-known authors

HICKORY – The 32nd season of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Visiting Writers Series will host a variety of authors, poets, editors and more.
The series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The mission of the series remains the promotion of literary experiences with contemporary writers meant to engage and educate LR students.
All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free and open to the community. Some of the programs will be streamed online as well. Pre-registration is required to attend virtual presentations.
» Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.: Jeremiah Castleman and Justin O'Neal Miller - Virtual and P.E. Monroe Auditorium
Jeremiah Castleman and Justin O'Neal Miller, first place recipients of the 2020 Footcandle Film Festival Screenwriter Award for scriptwriting, will speak. They will be awarded $1,000 for their piece titled, "The Last Blockbuster." Castleman is known for his work on "The Hunger Games," and O'Neal Miller is an art director and set designer.
Honorable mention is awarded to John Martins III, an associate member of the Dramatists Guild of America, for his screenplay "The Fourth Psalm," which portrays two priests clashing over the 1980s Sanctuary Movement.
» Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.: Jacqueline Woodson - Virtual and P.E. Monroe Auditorium
A national ambassador for young people, Jacqueline Woodson is the author of numerous books for young readers, including picture books, middle-grade readers and young adult novels, many of which have won national awards. She is best known for her novel "Brown Girl Dreaming," winner of the 2014 National Book Award in Young People's Literature. It tells the story of what it was like to grow up as an African American in the 1960s and 1970s, living with the remnants of Jim Crow, her growing awareness of the Civil Rights movement and the joy of finding her voice through writing stories, despite the fact she struggled with reading as a child.
Woodson, the author of more than 30 publications, has won countless major literary awards, some in multiples. Most recently, she received the Hans Christian Anderson Award, the highest international recognition given to an author and an illustrator of children's books. The program is sponsored by the Hickory Public Library.
» Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.: Alex Kotlowitz - Virtual and Belk Centrum
For 40 years, Alex Kotlowitz has shared deeply intimate tales of struggle and perseverance in a variety of media. He is the author of four books, including his most recent, "An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago," where he digs into the lives of those touched by violence, both as victims and culprits. This book title, also the 2020 LR Campus Read, is given to all first-year students. They will have the opportunity to discuss it with their professors and peers in formal and informal settings throughout the semester.
A national best-selling author, Kotlowitz also wrote "There Are No Children Here," which received the Helen B. Bernstein Award and was adapted as a television movie produced by and starring Oprah Winfrey. He has worked in film and radio, and his documentary, "The Interrupters," premiered at Sundance and aired as a two-hour special on PBS "Frontline." It was cited as one of the best films of the year by “The New Yorker,” “The Chicago Tribune,” “Entertainment Weekly” and “The Los Angeles Times.” Kotlowitz received an Emmy, a Cinema Eye Award and an Independent Spirit Award for the film. He also has received two Peabody Awards, two Columbia duPonts, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and the George Polk Award. He has been a writer-in-residence at the University of Chicago, a visiting professor for seven years at the University of Notre Dame, a Montgomery Fellow at Dartmouth College and a Distinguished Visitor at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Kotlowitz serves on the faculty at Northwestern Medill School of Journalism, where he's taught since 1999.
» Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.: Emily Nemens - P.E. Monroe Auditorium
Known as a writer, illustrator and editor, Emily Nemens debuted her novel, "The Cactus League." in February. The story unravels the star outfielder and other tightly connected people in the game. Narrated by a wise sportscaster, the story is interspersed with tales of multiple characters, all striving to be seen.
In 2018, Nemens became the seventh editor of “The Paris Review,” the nation's preeminent literary quarterly. Since her arrival, the magazine has seen record-high circulation, published two anthologies, produced a second season of its acclaimed podcast and won the 2020 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Previously, she co-edited “The Southern Review,” a storied literary quarterly published at Louisiana State University.
Nemens has spoken about editing at major literary conferences and in creative writing programs around the United States, and was featured in “The New York Times,” “Vogue Italia” and “Vanity Fair.” As an illustrator, she's published her work in “The New Yorker,” and her short stories have appeared in “Esquire,” “The Iowa Review” and elsewhere.
» Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 7 p.m.: Colm Tóibín and Patrick Radden Keefe - Belk Centrum
Colm Tóibín and Patrick Radden Keefe will present in conjunction with the Southern Regional Chapter of the American Conference for Irish Studies.
An award-winning Irish writer of fiction, nonfiction and poetry, Tóibín has authored nine novels, including "The Blackwater Lightship" and "The Master," which won The Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and "Brooklyn," winner of the Costa Book Award. Tóibín’s work features Irish society, living abroad, the process of creativity and the preservation of a personal identity. He is currently Mellon Professor in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia and chancellor of Liverpool University.
Author of The New York Times best-seller, "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland," Keefe also authored "The Snakehead: An Epic Tale of the Chinatown Underworld and the American Dream" and "Chatter: Dispatches from the Secret World of Global Eavesdropping." His work has included investigative narrative nonfiction on a range of subjects, from the hunt for the drug lord Chapo Guzman to the tragic personal history of mass shooter Amy Bishop and the role that the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, played in sparking the opioid crisis. He received the National Magazine Award for Feature Writing in 2014.
» Thursday, March 25, 7 p.m.: Jeanine Cummins - Belk Centrum
The author of four novels, including the groundbreaking memoir "A Rip in Heaven" and the award-winning novel "The Outside Boy," Jeanine Cummins tackles injustice through her fiction work.
Her most recent work, published in February, "American Dirt," follows the story of a mother and son forced to flee their middle-class home in Mexico for the north for their own safety. Cummins speaks about her extensive research throughout both sides of the borderlands and the real conditions on the ground that migrants are facing, and voices why they are undertaking such a perilous journey to America.
Born on a United States naval base in Rota, Spain, Cummins spent most of her childhood in Gaithersburg, Maryland. When she was 16, her family experienced the double-homicide of her two cousins by four strangers. Her brother was the only surviving victim of the attack. The crime and the impact it had on her family became the subject of her best-selling 2004 memoir, "A Rip in Heaven." After that publication, Cummins spoke publicly about victims' rights, specifically about her family's experiences with the criminal justice system. She is a death penalty opponent who believes death row further persecutes victims of violent crime.
Cummins has addressed students about topics from writing to victimology, to turning trauma into art. She's spoken to first responders about best practices when dealing with victims of violent crime and trauma. She also has spoken with inmates about using art or stories as a way to take ownership over trauma.
» Saturday, April 17, noon: Kao Kalia Yang - P.E. Monroe Auditorium
In its 15th year, “The Little Read” will bring nationally recognized children's author Kao Kalia Yang to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yang, a Hmong-American writer born in the refugee camps of Thailand to a family that escaped the genocide of the Secret War in Laos, came to America at the age six.
She is the author of "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir," winner of the 2009 Minnesota Book Awards in Creative Nonfiction/Memoir and Readers' Choice, and "The Song Poet," winner of the 2016 Minnesota Book Award in Creative Nonfiction Memoir.
This fall, Yang debuted her first children's book, "A Map Into the World," the first literary published children's book by a Hmong-American writer centered on a Hmong-American family. It is the story of a young Hmong girl's discovery of the changing seasons of a year and the different seasons of life. This story weaves together threads of family life, community and culture, the natural world and the power of stories. Yang's newest children's book, "The Shared Room," was published this spring.
The Visiting Writers Series is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts.
This year’s sponsors include: Cafe Rule, Crowne Plaza Hickory, Footcandle Film Society of Catawba County, Hickory Public Library and National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, visit lr.edu/VWS or call the LR Box Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
