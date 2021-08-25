 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Serious wreck shuts down streets in downtown Morganton
0 comments
breaking top story

Serious wreck shuts down streets in downtown Morganton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MNH 082521 wreck.jpg

A single-vehicle wreck shut down a street in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon . 

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic is being rerouted around the site of the wreck.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at around 3:50 p.m. today and a Medivac helicopter has been requested at the scene to transport those injured.

News Herald reporters are on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert