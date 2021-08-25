Serious wreck shuts down streets in downtown Morganton

A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street.

Traffic is being rerouted around the site of the wreck.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at around 3:50 p.m. today and a Medivac helicopter has been requested at the scene to transport those injured.

News Herald reporters are on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.