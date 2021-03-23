Service event to focus on environmental efforts

COLFAX — Every spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its Weekend of Service, in which it encourages Scouts, volunteers and families to do a good deed for others.

This year, the 2021 Weekend of Service will take place April 9-11, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship. Partnering with the Scouts are many well-known environmental agencies, including The Great American Cleanup-Keep America Beautiful, Asheville Greenworks, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Keep Gastonia Beautiful, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

“Girl Scouts is all about making our world a better place, and we are excited to have these partners working with us to make our communities brighter and cleaner through this annual initiative,” said Crystal Taylor, assistant director of troop experience for the Scout council. “Our goal this year is to have 300 participants doing service throughout our 40 counties over the weekend and throughout the month of April.”