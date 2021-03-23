Service event to focus on environmental efforts

COLFAX — Every spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its Weekend of Service, in which it encourages Scouts, volunteers and families to do a good deed for others.
This year, the 2021 Weekend of Service will take place April 9-11, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship. Partnering with the Scouts are many well-known environmental agencies, including The Great American Cleanup-Keep America Beautiful, Asheville Greenworks, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Keep Gastonia Beautiful, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
“Girl Scouts is all about making our world a better place, and we are excited to have these partners working with us to make our communities brighter and cleaner through this annual initiative,” said Crystal Taylor, assistant director of troop experience for the Scout council. “Our goal this year is to have 300 participants doing service throughout our 40 counties over the weekend and throughout the month of April.”
Environmental stewardship is something Girl Scouts learn at an early age through different badge and program opportunities. From cleanup events to water conservation to “leave no trace” camping practices, girls become eco-advocates through learning the importance of taking care of the environment and how they can identify issues in their own backyard, and working to make a change for the better.
The Weekend of Service will kick off with a Facebook Live event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, on the council’s Facebook page. The community is invited to the virtual event to see what local Girl Scouts will be doing throughout the weekend.
To learn more about Weekend of Service or other upcoming Girl Scout programs, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
To become a Girl Scout or volunteer with the organization, contact Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont at info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.