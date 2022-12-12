Service project provides board games for children

Nine-year-old Sophia Feduke, Miss NC Junior Preteen, recently rallied the community to support her efforts to collect board games for the partnership between the Burke County United Way and the Toys for Tots Program. She received 100 board games using her platform to start a project called SOPH - Serving Others, Providing Hope.

Feduke said she and her family often play board games to stay connected and create treasured memories. She wanted to create the same opportunities for other families.

“Sophia is an amazing example of what can be accomplished when you allow your passion to drive your service,” said “Mo” Schwind, executive director of the Burke County United Way. “Sophia also demonstrates that age is not a factor in making a difference. I am so proud of her, and I am excited to see how she continues to serve in the future.”

The games will be packaged as part of the yearly packaging of toys for families this Christmas through the Toys for Tots program. Sophia wants her community to know that “it felt great to know that I am helping children right here in my community.

“I hope through community service that I can inspire others to reach out into our community as well,” Feduke said. “It’s important to me that people know you can make an impact at any age.”

For more information on Toys for Tots, visit www.bcuw.org/toys or email Abigail Taylor at Burke County United Way at abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.