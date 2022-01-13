Service project to honor civil rights leader

The Burke County branch of the NAACP invites the community to participate in a special project Monday to honor the legacy of America’s most noted civil rights leader.

Normally, the organization holds an annual banquet and service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but members cancelled the events for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ruth Roseboro, the group’s community outreach liaison.

In place of the regular observances, the Burke County NAACP invites members of the community to join them for a “Day of Service” in Burke County on Monday that will include distributing care bags to homeless individuals and donating share bags to local law enforcement agencies to give out when they encounter populations in need.

“Dr. King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others,’” said Alicia Connelly, president of the Burke County NAACP branch. “With this call to service in mind, we thought of our brothers and sisters who are on the street in this time of cold weather, pandemic fears and struggles. We felt we could help a little with these care bags.”

