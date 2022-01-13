Service project to honor civil rights leader

The Burke County branch of the NAACP invites the community to participate in a special project Monday to honor the legacy of America’s most noted civil rights leader.
Normally, the organization holds an annual banquet and service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but members cancelled the events for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ruth Roseboro, the group’s community outreach liaison.
In place of the regular observances, the Burke County NAACP invites members of the community to join them for a “Day of Service” in Burke County on Monday that will include distributing care bags to homeless individuals and donating share bags to local law enforcement agencies to give out when they encounter populations in need.
“Dr. King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others,’” said Alicia Connelly, president of the Burke County NAACP branch. “With this call to service in mind, we thought of our brothers and sisters who are on the street in this time of cold weather, pandemic fears and struggles. We felt we could help a little with these care bags.”
Branch members donated items such as wipes, socks, granola bars, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and washcloths, and were able to prepare 100 bags to give away to help people in need. The distribution is set to take place during the afternoon on Monday.
“Members of the community, churches and other organizations are invited to participate in this project,” Connelly said. “The Burke County NAACP will distribute care bags again during Black History Month.”
Those interested in helping out with the Day of Service should contact Connelly at 828-430-0527 for more information.
“Dr. King also said, ‘This is the time for vigorous and positive action,’” Connelly said. “We can bring some comfort to others by supporting this project.”
She shared her thoughts on the importance of remembering King and his legacy.
“Dr. King asks us to work love into the world, to respect those with many problems and to improve the world around us,” Connelly said. “We can honor him by doing small things to help others. ‘If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.’”
For more information on the Burke County NAACP, visit the Burke Co. Branch NAACP Facebook page.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.