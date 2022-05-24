Service to honor fallen heroes, dedicate monument

The Burke County Veterans’ Service Office and a committee of local residents who brought a veterans’ monument to Morganton will present a special outdoor Memorial Day service this year.

The Burke County Memorial Day Service and KIA Memorial Dedication will take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse.

The highlight of the service will be the dedication of the Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial monument, which honors all military personnel from Burke County killed in action from World War I to present day.

The monument project was started in July 2018 by a group of veterans who wanted to give local soldiers who sacrificed their lives for freedom a place of honor in the community.

“This monument was the idea of Jack Carroll, a father who lost his son in the Vietnam War,” said Dave Tubergen, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43 and a member of the memorial monument committee. “Jack’s vision was made fruitful by the diligent work of the members of the KIA committee.”

In addition to Tubergen, the committee consisted of Champ Ray, George McIntosh, Gary Jennings, Sal Fatigate, David Grimord, Bobby Ledford, Stan Reichlin, Robert Hoyt, John Widener and Carl Memmel.

Tubergen recalled the challenges they encountered during the process of making the monument a reality.

“The hard part was finding all the names of veterans who died in action — not died of wounds, not died from action performed — but died by the action of the enemy force in combat,” he said. “Looking up the names for World War I was fairly simple, but the names for World War II and Korea were difficult to obtain, but we persevered and came up with a comprehensive list of those killed in action.”

Finding a place to install the monument took a lot of negotiation and community involvement.

“We had negative feedback originally for the old Burke County courthouse,” Tubergen said. “Recommendations were behind the library, out by Parker Road, at CoMMA, as well as other recommendations that were not looked at favorably by the committee. We held our ground, and eventually everyone came on board during the final adjustments to the courthouse grounds, and we had our location identified.”

Undaunted by the coronavirus pandemic, the group made presentations soliciting donations and sold patriotic-themed merchandise to fund the monument.

“All through the pandemic, we strived to collect funds to make the monument a reality, and we succeeded,” Tubergen said. “We collected over $45,000 and were able to pay cash for the monument and give the remaining funds to the county to maintain the monument.”

The monument was installed on the courthouse grounds last summer, but the committee had to wait until renovations were completed there to be able to hold a dedication ceremony.

“Burke County now has an outstanding monument to remember the boys and men who left from Burke County and represented their country making the ultimate sacrifice, death,” Tubergen said. “After five years, we have finally seen the fruits of our labors become a reality when they brought in the monument and set it down. In the future, if there is another war or action where we lose a native Burke County veteran, we have room on this monument to add additional veterans.”

Champ Ray, chair of the KIA committee, is excited to commemorate the completion of the project and will speak at the dedication.

“It is my hope and desire that all the family members and relatives of the heroes listed on the memorial will attend the service,” Ray said.

The committee, looking for a significant way to introduce the monument to the community, consulted Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, who leads the planning of Burke County’s annual Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day services. She suggested making the dedication part of this year’s Memorial Day service.

“It is a great honor to pay homage to those KIA veterans of Burke County,” Eller said. “This event is outdoors. So come out, enjoy the sunshine, and take a moment to remember our nation’s fallen heroes.”

The service will feature N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46) as the keynote speaker.

“I am proud to live in a community that shows such gratitude for those Americans that have gone off to war, leaving their homes and families to defend our freedom and the freedom of millions around the world,” Daniel said. “This memorial is a great testament to the love and admiration we have for those that gave their lives on our behalf. Words cannot express my appreciation to those that gave their time, effort and money to make this monument a reality.”

Following the service, UNC Health Blue Ridge will distribute free to-go lunches to attendees consisting of meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, banana pudding and bottled water.

Tubergen encouraged everyone in the community to attend.

“This year, we will honor the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “We must never forget what these individuals have done for our country. May they all rest in peace. May God bless the USA.”

