Service to take place at new venue

After a few years, the group decided to connect this annual prayer rally with the National Day of Prayer, opening it up to the community.

“It wasn’t real tiny when it started out, maybe 50 to 75 people the first time,” Whalley explained. “It’s grown and grown every year since. It has become a thing that people look forward to.”

This year, the committee has faced the additional challenge of finding a new venue for the service, due to the construction on the historic courthouse square downtown. When it became clear the event could not take place on the square, the committee reached out to First Baptist Church.

“When we started planning in January, we knew we wouldn’t be able to meet on the square,” Whalley said. “I am a member of First Baptist Church, which is close to the center of town, so I suggested we reach out to them.”

Whalley said she called her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Bland. After meeting with the church deacons, they said they would be honored to host the event.