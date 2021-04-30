Service to take place at new venue

A group of local women will re-inaugurate an annual countywide prayer gathering at noon Thursday.
The Burke County National Day of Prayer service was canceled last year due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19, said Nancy Whalley, chair of the Burke National Day of Prayer Committee, but organizers were committed to finding a way to restart the event in 2021.
“We did have an event last year, but we did it livestreaming,” Whalley said. “We’re excited about meeting in person again this year. It’s nice to be able to bring it back to Burke County again and start getting back to normal.”
According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, The National Day of Prayer began in 1952 when Congress passed a law calling on the president to set aside such a day. Since 1952, every sitting U.S. president has signed the National Day of Prayer proclamation, and local prayer gatherings began springing up in communities across the nation, including Burke County.
According to Whalley, The Burke National Day of Prayer Committee was formed in the early 2000s after a group of local women attended the “Just Give Me Jesus” tour hosted by well-known evangelist Anne Graham Lotz. Before the conference, the women held a prayer rally in the community.
“The rally was so successful that we decided to continue holding it every year,” Whalley said.
After a few years, the group decided to connect this annual prayer rally with the National Day of Prayer, opening it up to the community.
“It wasn’t real tiny when it started out, maybe 50 to 75 people the first time,” Whalley explained. “It’s grown and grown every year since. It has become a thing that people look forward to.”
This year, the committee has faced the additional challenge of finding a new venue for the service, due to the construction on the historic courthouse square downtown. When it became clear the event could not take place on the square, the committee reached out to First Baptist Church.
“When we started planning in January, we knew we wouldn’t be able to meet on the square,” Whalley said. “I am a member of First Baptist Church, which is close to the center of town, so I suggested we reach out to them.”
Whalley said she called her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Bland. After meeting with the church deacons, they said they would be honored to host the event.
The theme of this year’s service is “Lord Pour Out Your Life, Love and Liberty.” It will take place outdoors, socially distanced, with masks optional. It also will be broadcast on First Baptist Church’s FM frequency, 90.1 FM, so people can listen from their cars if they don’t feel comfortable in a crowd, as well as livestreamed on the Burke National Day of Prayer Facebook page.
Ministers, faith leaders and community members from across Burke County will lead the service, which is expected to last around one hour. These leaders include:
The Rev. David Doster, senior pastor of Gateway Bible Church, who will open the service by welcoming the congregation.
Francine Jimenez, who will pray for our nation.
The Rev. Dr. George Logan, pastor of New Day Christian Church, who will lead the prayer for government.
Master Sgt. Michael Logan of New Day Christian Church, leading a prayer for the military and public safety.
Kellie Surratt of New Day Christian Church, who will lead a prayer for media and arts.
Christian Ramazzini, owner of Little Guatemala, who will lead a prayer for local businesses.
Thedy Bowman, a teacher at Patton High School, praying for local schools, teachers and students.
Bland, who will lead prayers for the church.
In addition to prayer leaders, the service also will feature special music by Celebration Church, Willette Macintosh and Edward Bland. Emmitt LaBelle, a local middle school student, will play “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes, and Rabbi Andy Meyerson of Congregation Beth Shiloh Messianic Synagogue will blow the shofar, calling the congregation to prayer.
“We are delighted to host this event for the community on our lawn,” Bland said. “I myself have participated in this service a number of years.”
He hopes this service will create a spirit of unity among people from across the spectrum of the Christian faith.
“It’s very important for us as Christians to come together and seek God’s guidance, God’s will and God’s help, and to do so collectively as the larger body of Christ,” Bland said.
Whalley agreed, adding that Scripture tells Christians to pray for leaders and those in authority.
“Our nation has undergone a lot of grief,” she said. “There’s so much uproar and animosity floating around, people are at each other, and we just need something centering for our nation that’s bigger than us. That one thing is almighty God.”
Whalley hopes this event will be a unifying force for the community in the face of divisive times.
“I feel like this is one of the most important National Days of Prayer we’ve had in a long time,” she said. “This has the opportunity to be a time of healing.”
The Burke National Day of Prayer service will take place at noon Thursday, May 6, at First Baptist Church at 502 W. Union St. To volunteer or donate to the Burke National Day of Prayer committee, email Nancy Whaley at nancywhalley1@gmail.com.