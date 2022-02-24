'Sesame Street' puppet wrangler to take on CoMMA with family-friendly production

Families looking for a night of entertainment can find it Saturday at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium.
“The Joshua Show” will take the stage at CoMMA at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Joshua Holden, the show’s creator and star, said it’s a family-friendly production that aims to teach everyone about the importance of spreading joy — even when it’s hard.
“It’s just so full of hope and so full of joy and positivity while also acknowledging that the world is really, really confusing right now, and unfortunately it feels like it’s been confusing for a very long time, and it might always be confusing,” Holden said. “But hopefully … the beauty in theater is that whatever is troubling you in life, I find that coming to the theater, no matter what you’re seeing, can really uplift your spirits.
“I feel confident that this show does that and I really love that I’m able to give that to people.”
Holden said the show is jam-packed with live music, performed by Jeb Colwell, a New York City-based musician, tap dancing and singing.
“The thing I love about the show is that we give you everything,” Holden said. “It feels like a really full evening at the theater. We built a really nice little piece for people.”
He said the work he creates, and specifically this show, are built for adults to bring their kids to the theater. He said it doesn’t isolate the adults and it doesn’t talk down to the kids.
“I think it is a joy for everybody to come see the show,” Holden said.
Holden took his first acting class when he was about 7 years old after he saw a show at a theater near his home in Peabody, Massachusetts.
“I just had it in my mind that I wanted to by the next Dick Van Dyke and wanted to be on Broadway, and I pursued that … training for many years, up through college I was really focused on building a career in musical theater,” Holden said.
But after college, he took a job as an assistant to a master puppeteer who was looking to build a new show.
“I had never picked up a puppet or even considered that life at all, I didn’t consider that was even a profession that was an option to me,” Holden said. “I booked this job and just quickly realized that everything that I had known about storytelling, through singing and through dancing and through acting, was all applicable through my fingertips, essentially, just like a whole new art form in which I could tell the same stories I’d love to tell before but just through a whole new medium and with a whole new level of creativity of building and creating these characters. That’s something I’ve really fallen in love with.”
He was on Broadway's national tour of "Avenue Q" and currently works with The Jim Henson Company as a puppet wrangler on "Sesame Street."
Holden started developing “The Joshua Show” in 2013, and he’s currently taking it on a 20-day tour through North Carolina after being off-stage for about 19 months because of COVID-19.
“It’s been so exciting to get back into the theater,” Holden said. “We’ve had some performances across the country in the past few months and the shows have just been so well-received.”
Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for those under 18. Use the promo code “joshua” for $5 off when buying tickets at commaonline.org or by calling the box office at 828-433-7469.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.