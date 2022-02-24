'Sesame Street' puppet wrangler to take on CoMMA with family-friendly production

He said the work he creates, and specifically this show, are built for adults to bring their kids to the theater. He said it doesn’t isolate the adults and it doesn’t talk down to the kids.

“I think it is a joy for everybody to come see the show,” Holden said.

Holden took his first acting class when he was about 7 years old after he saw a show at a theater near his home in Peabody, Massachusetts.

“I just had it in my mind that I wanted to by the next Dick Van Dyke and wanted to be on Broadway, and I pursued that … training for many years, up through college I was really focused on building a career in musical theater,” Holden said.

But after college, he took a job as an assistant to a master puppeteer who was looking to build a new show.