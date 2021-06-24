Setzer clocking out after 24 years with school system

For the past two and a half decades, Doug Setzer has performed some of the most valuable behind-the-scenes work at Burke County Public Schools, first heading up the transportation department before overseeing all of the school system’s auxiliary services.
In that role, he has overseen transportation, maintenance and custodial services for BCPS.
Along the way, Setzer also has worked in property insurance for the schools and worker’s compensation insurance for his colleagues.
But now, the department director is clocking out after 24 total years on the job.
His retirement was marked by a gathering of family and coworkers on Wednesday, followed by one last Burke County Board of Education meeting on Thursday to close out the fiscal year.
“I have enjoyed my time with Burke County Public Schools because no two days were the same,” Setzer said. “There was no chance of getting bored. I have enjoyed working with students, staff at the schools, principals, all levels of county government and law enforcement.
“But I am most proud of the safety record for our schools. Our transportation department has provided the safest transportation for our students. Also, our maintenance and custodial services have provided a safe, clean and healthy environment for our students and staff, especially during this past year with the COVID outbreak.”
Wellbeing of students and the safety and functionality of the facilities around them have been at the forefront for Setzer since the start. In his first 10 years overseeing transportation, Setzer said safe travel was his primary focus, checking up on bus maintenance regularly and determining travel conditions on inclement weather days to make sure a safe arrival at school was possible.
“Mr. Setzer has been an invaluable and integral part of Burke County Public Schools over the past 24 years,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “He has a wealth of knowledge of all things that make a school system function behind the scenes from custodial to maintenance to upkeep to refurbishing to building new from the ground up and everything in between, such as lighting, heating, cooling and the list could go on and on. He has a great demeanor that is easy to work with, and he knows how to get things done, get them done now and do them the right way.”
Setzer was on site and on call to put his knowledge and skills to good use as BCPS completed its new gem piece, Mountain View Elementary School. Throughout a couple years and a regular flow of change orders, Setzer stayed in regular communication with the architects and contractors, all while keeping the school board and BCPS central office in the loop.
“Next to our safety record, I am very proud of our new elementary school, Mountain View,” Setzer said. “It was very exciting to be involved in this process from the very start. I learned so much about the planning and building process from working with the architect and contractors daily.
“The Burke County Board of Education worked closely with the city of Morganton and the Burke County Commissioners to make this new school a reality. Having capable, reliable employees working with me allowed me the opportunity to oversee this construction process.”
As Setzer steps away, he is leaving the auxiliary services department in the hands of longtime BCPS employee Bob Acord — who previously was Setzer’s assistant auxiliary services director and most recently has been the transportation director — along with Kevin Herron, who has been the assistant director for the past couple years now.
“While (Setzer’s) biggest accomplishments to some may be overseeing the construction of several new schools, I think his biggest accomplishment is the legacy he is leaving in the auxiliary services crew,” Swan said. “He is a people-person and has put a great staff in place of hard, meticulous workers who will continue to work behind the scenes to make our school district run at an optimal level.”
In retirement, Setzer said he excited about the prospect of having more quality time with his family. He and his wife, Debbie, plan to do some traveling and he hopes to spend more time on the golf course.
“Thank you to everyone I’ve worked with over the past 24 years,” Setzer said. “It’s been a wonderful experience and I’ll miss all of you!”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.