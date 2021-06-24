Setzer clocking out after 24 years with school system

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wellbeing of students and the safety and functionality of the facilities around them have been at the forefront for Setzer since the start. In his first 10 years overseeing transportation, Setzer said safe travel was his primary focus, checking up on bus maintenance regularly and determining travel conditions on inclement weather days to make sure a safe arrival at school was possible.

“Mr. Setzer has been an invaluable and integral part of Burke County Public Schools over the past 24 years,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “He has a wealth of knowledge of all things that make a school system function behind the scenes from custodial to maintenance to upkeep to refurbishing to building new from the ground up and everything in between, such as lighting, heating, cooling and the list could go on and on. He has a great demeanor that is easy to work with, and he knows how to get things done, get them done now and do them the right way.”

Setzer was on site and on call to put his knowledge and skills to good use as BCPS completed its new gem piece, Mountain View Elementary School. Throughout a couple years and a regular flow of change orders, Setzer stayed in regular communication with the architects and contractors, all while keeping the school board and BCPS central office in the loop.