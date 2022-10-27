Seventh grader wins countywide spelling bee

The word “pasteurize” never netted Louie Pasteur, known as the “father of microbiology,” a Nobel Prize. This week, however, it did win the Burke County Spelling Bee for Heritage Middle School seventh-grader Madelyn Hudson.

Hudson beat out 19 of the district’s other top spellers in the spelling bee Monday, Oct. 24 to win the district’s 2022 spelling crown. Each contestant in Monday’s countywide event was the winner of the school spelling bee at their respective elementary or middle school. Spellers represented each of the district’s 14 elementary schools and five traditional middle schools as well as the virtual academy and Hallyburton Academy. One contestant was unable to attend the event due to illness.

The first elimination of the contest came late in round one on the word "blackout" with the contestant misspeaking on the letter K. She quickly corrected herself, but judges conferred briefly and she was eliminated.

Spelling bee rules state that once a letter is uttered by a contestant it cannot be changed. Additionally, rules indicate a speller is disqualified if “in the process of spelling, utters unintelligible or nonsense words.” The speller’s misstep fell under this rule.

Seconds later, Hallyburton Academy eighth-grader Rylee Epley broke the tension. Having narrowly missed elimination herself, Epley blew a deep sigh of relief, turned back toward her chair and made the sign of the cross as she walked back to her seat.

From there, eliminations came fast a furious until the final three contestants were left standing at the end of the sixth round. In round seven, co-runners-up Sullivan Zimmerman, a fifth-grader at Mull Elementary, and Claire Huffman, a Valdese Elementary fifth grader, both failed to correctly spell their words, leaving the door open for Hudson.

Hudson then stepped up to the mic and correctly spelled the word “exorbitant,” leaving one work between her and the title. That word was “pasteurize.”

“P-a-s-t-e-u-r-i-z-e,” she said, slowly and methodically.

The victory came quickly, so quick it appeared Hudson didn’t even realize she had won as she was nearly a third of the way back to her seat before the crowd finally began to applaud her win.

After the contest was over, each participant received a medal and congratulations on their accomplishment from Debbie Jennings, director of secondary education, Superintendent Mike Swan, Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton, Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven and board member Tiana Beachler.

The evening’s word caller was Philip Malatin, the chief judge was Kristin Edwards and the judges were Lannie Simpson and Casey Rogers. Director of Elementary Education Bret Wilson capped the evening off with closing comments.