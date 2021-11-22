Several local restaurants serving meals on holiday

For many people, Thanksgiving represents the most important meal of the year.

But for some, there may not be anyone to share it with. Or, perhaps, the skills or time needed to prepare such a feast aren’t available.

That’s where several local restaurants can help.

At least seven Burke County restaurants are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the holiday itself this Thursday, including both locally owned and chain eateries.

Here are some of the menus and prices for Thanksgiving dishes:

Abele’s Family Restaurant, 2115 S. Sterling St.

Abele’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving buffet only until 4 p.m. The Thanksgiving breakfast buffet will run from 7-10:30 a.m. before the regular Thanksgiving buffet takes over from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 828-433-5400.

A.J.’s Family Steakhouse, 101 Bost Road

A.J.’s traditional Thanksgiving buffet will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include turkey breast, ham, fried chicken, yams, stuffing and more. The cost will be $12.99. For more information, call 828-437-9096.

