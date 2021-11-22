Several local restaurants serving meals on holiday

For many people, Thanksgiving represents the most important meal of the year.
But for some, there may not be anyone to share it with. Or, perhaps, the skills or time needed to prepare such a feast aren’t available.
That’s where several local restaurants can help.
At least seven Burke County restaurants are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the holiday itself this Thursday, including both locally owned and chain eateries.
Here are some of the menus and prices for Thanksgiving dishes:
Abele’s Family Restaurant, 2115 S. Sterling St.
Abele’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving buffet only until 4 p.m. The Thanksgiving breakfast buffet will run from 7-10:30 a.m. before the regular Thanksgiving buffet takes over from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 828-433-5400.
A.J.’s Family Steakhouse, 101 Bost Road
A.J.’s traditional Thanksgiving buffet will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include turkey breast, ham, fried chicken, yams, stuffing and more. The cost will be $12.99. For more information, call 828-437-9096.
Bella Vino Trattoria and Wine Garden, 112 W. Union St.
Bella Vino will offer Thanksgiving meals for families and individuals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dinners of roasted turkey, roasted pork or ham ($16.99 apiece) will be served with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and green beans. An all-you-can-eat family feast will include turkey, ham, roasted pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, yams, pumpkin pie and a drink for $24.99 per person for adults and $12.99 for children ages 12 and younger. Call 828-544-5711 to make reservations.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 135 Bush Drive
Cracker Barrel will have three Thanksgiving Day meals available for dine-in or preorder. The home-style turkey and dressing deal ($12.99) will include turkey and dressing, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie; the chicken and dumplings meal ($7.99) will be served with two country sides and dinner rolls; and the country vegetable plate ($7.99) includes a choice of four country sides and dinner rolls. For information, call 828-433-7665.
Denny’s, 1209 Burkemont Ave.
Denny’s will serve its traditional turkey and dressing dinner including carved turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two sides and dinner bread for $10.99. For more information, call 828-437-8455.
Fatz Café, 2111 S. Sterling St.
Fatz Café will offer two “Thanksgiving Classic” meals. The turkey and dressing feast ($13.49) will include slow-roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans with a slice of pumpkin pie. The Virginia ham with sweet tea glaze ($13.49) will include sliced sweet tea-glazed ham with macaroni and cheese and green beans with a slice of pumpkin pie. A soup or salad can be added for $1.99. For more information, call 828-430-9766.
Timberwoods Family Restaurant, 1501 Bethel Road
Timberwoods will serve a family-style Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include roasted turkey with gravy, baked ham, green beans, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. The cost is $13.59 for adults and $7.99 for children ages 6-12. For more information, call 828-433-1767.
