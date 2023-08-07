A major line of storms is expected to pass through the area this afternoon/early evening, said Mike Willis, director of Burke County Emergency Management. He said in an email Monday morning to county officials that there is a possibility of damaging winds and lightning that could cause an array of downed trees and power outages.

Willis said there is a possibility of spin up of a tornado or a microburst. He said storm conditions may present near or during the evening commute home so the public should stay weather aware this afternoon and prepare for some delays or interruptions.

The National Weather Service said the storms are expected to hit the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia between 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. today.

The storms will be reaching Morganton at around 3:30 to 4 p.m. and moving out of the area at around 6 p.m., said National Weather Meteorologist Doug Outlaw. He said the storms are moving at around 40 mph. He said downed power lines and trees from the storms are a strong possibility in Burke County.

The weather service said the potential for tornadoes is for the entire forecast area, but especially across the North Carolina mountains and foothills. Heavy downpours may lead to localized flooding, the weather service said. It said damaging wind gusts will be the main hazard from the storms.

“We will be monitoring the county and region diligently this afternoon for issues,” Willis said.

Outlaw said it will be a rough couple of hours. He said after the storms move out it will be dry night and dry for the next two days. He said storms are expected again on Thursday.