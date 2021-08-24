SGL Carbon modernizing Morganton site with $10M

SGL Carbon is modernizing its production for porous and extruded graphite, investing around $10 million at its site in Morganton until the end of 2022.
Porous graphite is important for the manufacture of high-power semiconductors as it is a key element for the equipment to produce silicon carbide crystals. The silicon carbide crystals are the basis for new and innovative microchips that are needed to enhance the electronic control for electric vehicles and charging stations, as well as 5G networks in context of the digitization of mobile production controls. Products made from extruded graphite are used in applications including the aluminum industry and other industrial sectors.
The modernization is taking place along the entire production chain, with a particular focus on mixing and pressing technology, as well as thermal processes and its raw material supply system to improve the quality of the porous graphite production. In addition, the existing electrical infrastructure will be renewed, which is an important step toward more sustainable and efficient production of extruded graphite and will also enable an expansion of capacities in this area.
“With our modernized production of porous graphite that has high purity and well-defined porosity thanks to a reliably high-quality raw material base, we can meet the rapidly growing requirements of the semiconductor market for these applications. In the area of extruded graphite we will be able to enhance our quality and capabilities based on the investments taken,” said Doug Garda, vice president of the Global Sales Electronic and Industrial Solutions Business Unit Graphite Solutions at SGL Carbon.
“The investment is also setting a course towards sustainable and efficient production with a commitment to a very high level of quality. SGL Carbon in Morganton is also making it clear to our customers and the markets that we are committed to be an essential and reliable partner in the U.S., as well as for our global networks,” said Brant Wolff, site manager Morganton at SGL Carbon.
The history of the Morganton site in North Carolina dates back to the early 1940s, today employing around 100 well-educated specialists and material experts. The porous material for SiC crystals for the semiconductor industry is produced in various rod sizes with diameters ranging from 4 ½ to 9 ½ inches. Products made from extruded graphite are used in applications such as polycrystalline diamond compact and rail wheels, as well as metal alloys, including in the aluminum industry.
For more information about the technological advantages of SiC-based semiconductors, search for the following article on the SGL Carbon website: “Why Silicon-Carbide Semiconductors Have a Bright Future.”