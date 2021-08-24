SGL Carbon modernizing Morganton site with $10M

SGL Carbon is modernizing its production for porous and extruded graphite, investing around $10 million at its site in Morganton until the end of 2022.

Porous graphite is important for the manufacture of high-power semiconductors as it is a key element for the equipment to produce silicon carbide crystals. The silicon carbide crystals are the basis for new and innovative microchips that are needed to enhance the electronic control for electric vehicles and charging stations, as well as 5G networks in context of the digitization of mobile production controls. Products made from extruded graphite are used in applications including the aluminum industry and other industrial sectors.

The modernization is taking place along the entire production chain, with a particular focus on mixing and pressing technology, as well as thermal processes and its raw material supply system to improve the quality of the porous graphite production. In addition, the existing electrical infrastructure will be renewed, which is an important step toward more sustainable and efficient production of extruded graphite and will also enable an expansion of capacities in this area.

