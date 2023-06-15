VALDESE — An impressive lineup of summer concerts continues with the Shake Down Band as they prepare to take the Family Friday Nights stage Friday, June 16, on Temple Field.

Always a crowd favorite, the Shake Down Band will begin playing their dance and variety hits at 7 p.m. Gather the entire family together and kick off your weekend with free live music, great eats and community fellowship. Shake Down Band is a five-piece variety band in the foothills of North Carolina. Combining a mixture of “past” and “present” in talent and music, they perform a wide variety of music, including beach, shag, rock ‘n’ roll, funk, Motown, country and top 40.

The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekends in Valdese.

All concerts are free and take place from 7-10 p.m. A different regional band will be featured each night.

When attendees are ready to take a break from the dance floor, they can cool down with a snow cone or cold drink from the concession stand. Kindly sponsored by Faith Community Church, those in attendance can enjoy snacking on nachos, fresh popcorn, candy, chips, ice cream and more. Faith Community Church will also offer a 50/50 raffle for those who wish to participate. Winners, on average, take over home $100.

Have fun with assorted lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee, giant Jenga, Connect Four and bowling. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Just be sure to remember to bring waste bags and water for your furry friends.

Valdese is home to many unique shops and locally owned restaurants. Whether your appetite is craving pizza, a burger, fries or tacos, grab some takeout and enjoy a picnic on the field and enjoy the warm summer evening and live music.

For more information on Valdese events and a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert series, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.