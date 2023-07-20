A few years ago, I had the opportunity to be at the beach as the sea turtles were hatching. Turtles have always fascinated me. I love watching them navigate the logs along the Catawba River as they soak in the sun. We will laugh and say “it must be prayer meeting day as there are so many turtles together on one log.” In Native American traditions, the turtle is an old sacred symbol of Mother Earth. The turtle’s patience, strength and perseverance are admired. Many tribes believe the turtle also represents longevity, healing and wisdom. The story of sea turtles are intriguing as they navigate land and water to survive.

During a morning sunrise walk, I spotted a hatchling (baby sea turtle) at the edge of the ocean. This little creature was struggling to catch a wave out into the ocean. Instead, the waves were catching her and tumbling her back to the sand. Often she would end up farther away from the water with her legs sticking straight up in the air. I imagine her journey had started early the night before. I wondered, did her siblings make it or did they retreat back to the nest?

The survival rate for sea turtles surviving until adulthood is 1 in 1,000 and some estimates say only 1 in 10,000 will become adults. The journey from the nest with their siblings to the ocean is particularly difficult as artificial lights confuse the turtles. Sea turtles depend on the light of the moon reflecting on the water to make their way to the ocean. Their slow speed makes them easy prey for many birds and other animals who live in the water.

I remember whispering a prayer asking God to pick her up and help her into the ocean so she would stand a better chance of survival. Dehydration is another cause of death among the hatchlings. The heat from the sun quickly dries out their bodies. So many obstacles facing this little creature on her journey.

Suddenly there were 15 to 20 people gathered around as we watch the struggles of the hatchling. One person worked at a near by aquarium and reminded us that human touch lessened their survival rate. Our touch introduces viruses and can cause damage to the turtles nervous system. This makes it more difficult for the females to return to a place to nest and give birth. Over and over, she tumbled in the ocean waves.

A young Hindu woman, in her bright orange and gold saree/sari walked out into the water and sat down. Her beautiful voice full of prayer and pleading floated in the ocean breeze. Her arms raised to the sky as if begging for Divine intervention to save this tiny creature. Gradually the rest of the group grew quiet as each of us entered into our own form of prayer. Praying for a miracle. We were watching a struggle for survival and witnessing first hand how life and death hang in balance.

There is a beautiful prayer for the Conservation of Natural Resources in the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer. “Give us wisdom and reverence so to use the resources of nature.” Our actions and inactions greatly impact the survival of other living creatures. Artificial lights confuse animals who depend on the light of the moon and stars for travel at night. Artificial lights give predators an advantage.

The warming of our waters and our earth damage the natural cycles of life, disrupting all creatures and placing extra stress on bodies.

The gender of sea turtle hatchlings is determined by the heat of the sand. Naturalists and biologists work diligently to keep the population in balance so they can survive.

Our carelessness with glass, plastic and other pollutants is killing the natural ocean environment. Regardless of our faith traditions, care of the earth is everyone’s responsibility. During the first full week of July, the global temperatures reached the highest number ever recorded for four days in a row. These temperature increases threaten people and all the ecosystems we depend on for survival.

The hatchling with its struggle to get out past the edge of the water, united a small group of people. She taught us to put aside our political differences and opinions about climate change. She brought us together in community. A community focused on her journey toward survival. Once again beautiful prayers from our young Hindu friend filled the air. A mixture of other prayers joined in with her as we continued to watch the tenacity of this small hatchling.

As remnants of a bigger wave came upon shore, the water picked the hatchling up and carried her out to sea. A cheer erupted from the small crowd as we celebrated this small but huge step in her chance for survival. Prayers of gratitude filled the air. Everyday miracles surround us when we slow down and pay attention.