'She the People' coming to CoMMA

Hot off rave reviews and extended engagements in Chicago and Toronto, “She the People: Girlfriends’ Guide to Sisters Doing It for Themselves” is heading to Morganton on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

A high-octane show entirely created, designed and performed by the fearlessly funny women of world-famous comedy mecca The Second City. “She the People” is a mimosas-and-madness-fueled foray that proudly roasts the patriarchy in a mashup of sketches and songs that reclaims comedy for everyone. Tickets range from $50-$55 for adults and $45 for groups of 10 or more (plus sales tax).

“She the People” is written by Carisa Barreca, Alex Bellisle, Marla Caceres, Katie Caussin, Carly Heffernan, Maria Randazzo, Rashawn Nadine Scott, Tien Tran, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, and Lauren Walker.

About The Second CitySince opening its doors 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world’s premier comedy club, theater and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City’s resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment. In addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org. This event is for adult audiences, ages 18-plus.