Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store.

And a North Carolina coffee chain also is looking to move into Morganton.

Sheetz, the popular convenience store chain, has applied for permits for a location at the intersection of Carbon City Road and Independence Boulevard in Morganton. The location address is 400 Carbon City Road and sits across from Taco Bell.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed to The News Herald that Sheetz has submitted an application for a driveway permit at 400 Carbon City Road. Driveway permits determine the entrance and exit locations of a property.

“The Sheetz team is continuing development of a plan that meets state transportation requirements for a driveway permit connecting to a state-maintained facility (Carbon City Road),” said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for NCDOT.

Uchiyama said NCDOT engineers anticipate receiving a plan that meets the requirements and issue the driveway permit later this year.

Wendy Smith, director of development and design for the city of Morganton, said Sheetz has made a zoning application to the city for 13 acres at the property but nothing has been approved at this point.

She said the reason for the zoning application is to make sure that use is appropriate at that location and to meet the requirements of the zoning ordinance to do so. That would involve the design of their building, their landscaping, their infrastructure and their parking, all of the elements of the zoning ordinance that anybody has to do for any building anywhere in the city, Smith said.

The 25.89-acre property is currently owned by Erno LLC, whose president is local businessman Jerry Norvell, according to Burke County land records and state LLC records.

In January, FMG Development LLC signed a memorandum of option agreement with Erno LLC to buy 13 acres out of the 25.89-acre parcel, according to deeds and LLC records. FMG Development is a real estate development enterprise based in Raleigh and Fred G. Mills, as manager of FMG, signed the agreement, according to deed records. The option to buy the 13 acres expires on April 1, according to the agreement.

The 25.89 acres that makes up the property at 400 Carbon City Road is valued at $487,959, according to county land records.

Sheetz.com says each store has a fully stocked ready-to-eat selection of items such as hot breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit, cheeses, yogurt and much more. The stores also offer a bakery and “authentic, hand-made espresso beverages created on traditional Italian espresso machines,” according to its website.

Waterbean Coffee

Waterbean Coffee also plans to put a location in Morganton. The coffee chain confirms on its website that a Morganton location is coming soon. The city of Morganton issued a pending zoning permit on July 21 for Waterbean for the former Fumiyoshi location at 815 S. Sterling St. for an expansion and interior up-fit.

Smith said her department does have a set of plans to review for Waterbean for the location, but nothing has been finalized. She said most developments go through four or more sets of plans in addition to coming and talking to the city a few times before they submit plans.

The former Fumiyoshi building is currently owned by Sullivan & Vo Real Estate LLC, is headquartered in Cornelius and its managing members are Robert Sullivan and Truong Van Vo, according to state LLC records. They bought the property, valued at $393,226, in March, according to county land records.

Waterbean Coffee has two locations in Hickory and multiple other locations throughout the state, including Charlotte, Huntersville, Pineville, Concord, Winston-Salem, Belmont and Cornelius, where it was first established in 2013, according to its website. It was founded by Tony Vo and his wife, Annie.

Pelican’s SnoBalls

In addition, Morganton now has a new Pelican’s SnoBalls at 216 Avery Ave. Smith said the business opened up about two weeks ago.

Taste Happy Enterprise, based in Hickory, opened the location on Avery Avenue after the previous Pelican’s on Burkemont Avenue closed.