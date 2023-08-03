Get ready for a soulfully splendid night in Valdese as Shelby Rae Moore takes the FFN stage this Friday, Aug. 4. Bring a chair and a blanket and a friend and celebrate the summer in Valdese.

The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band will be featured every night and all concerts are free to the public.

“The Shelby Rae Moore Band features Shelby Rae Moore along with her uncles, Brent and Chet Palmer, on guitars; Devon Burch plays drums,” according to the band’s website. “Having grown up in a musical family, Shelby has the uncommon ability to move effortlessly between genres including blues, soul and Americana. She has an undeniable connection with every song she performs. Brent Palmer creates most of the harmonic texture with his acoustic guitar arrangements while Chet colors the ensemble with tasteful fills and brilliant lead guitar playing. Devon drives the rhythm on drums, always playing with just the right feel for each style of music.”

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Valdese Elementary PTO. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips and more, all for a great local cause. Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy and the popular 50/50 raffle will be an option for those who wish to try their luck. Concertgoers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 for more information.