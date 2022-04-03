 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report top story

Shelter offering half-off adoption fees

Miss Norris (2).jpg

Miss Norris is this week’s cat of the week at Burke County Animal Services.

 submitted, Burke County Animal Services

Burke County Animal Services will host the “Spring a Shelter Pet” event Monday through Saturday at its location on Kirksey Drive in Morganton.

The event will include half off adoption fees for all animals.

The adoption fee for dogs will be $62.50, and cats will be $45. Adoption fees include up-to-date vaccines, flea control, deworming, and spay or neuter.

In addition, animal services also has many sponsored animals, meaning there is no adoption fees to adopt some of the animals.

The shelter is at 425 Kirksey Drive.

For information, call 828-764-9588 or visit burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.

