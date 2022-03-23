Shelter offers continuing resources for those experiencing homelessness

What started in 2004 as a shelter for men recovering from homelessness has become a haven for people of various backgrounds experiencing homelessness.

Meeting Place Mission works to find permanent housing solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness by pairing them with a case manager to tackle the issue head-on, Suzy Fitzgerald, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said.

The organization offers a men’s transitional house, a duplex that serves as a family transitional housing and an emergency shelter for women and children, though Fitzgerald said that shelter now has evolved to serve single fathers, too.

Once a person enters one of the shelter’s programs, a case manager will work with them to determine what and how they can afford housing, along with helping them with things like getting a replacement Social Security card and determining whether they need to further their education by getting a GED, high school diploma or college degree, Fitzgerald said.

Men and families staying in the traditional housing options the shelter offers can stay for nine to 10 months while they work to find housing, she said. The emergency shelter, though, is only available overnight because that’s all its license allows, she said.

“That’s a much more difficult place to come from,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s not like the transitional house where you actually are living there 24/7 and working. The shelter is much more difficult, so the women who move from the shelter into permanent housing really are working hard because that’s a bit of an uphill battle.”

Still, those clients work with a case manager to find and secure permanent housing. Once any of the organizations find housing, the case manager will stay in contact with them for up to two years to make sure they’re on the right track.

Meeting Place also offers a rapid rehousing program that takes funds from grants and individual donations to help those who are at imminent risk of homelessness, or help those looking to get back into housing pay security deposits, background checks and utility deposits, Fitzgerald said.

Case managers even work with clients to get prior evictions overturned.

“One of the most common problems with rehousing, especially with single moms, is that their significant other has left them and so they have stayed in a home that they can’t afford,” Fitzgerald said. “Eventually, that catches up with them and they’re eventually evicted by their landlord, and once you have an eviction it is just so difficult to get another place to live.”

She said landlords are mostly cooperative with that, and some even say they would rent to that person again. The landlords say they didn’t realize the person was facing those challenges, Fitzgerald said.

“That’s one of the problems with becoming homeless,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s such a stigma attached to losing everything we have in our country. If you’re a single mom or single dad, or even a couple, and you lose your job or you lose part of your income, because one of the income breadwinners in the house leaves, it’s frankly embarrassing to say ‘hey, we don’t have enough money to pay the whole utility bill, we can only pay part of the rent, and then you have to start to prioritize things.’”

On top of the stigma associated with asking for help, Fitzgerald said many women with children are afraid to ask because they worry they’ll have their children taken from them.

“This woman must be terrified that if she reaches out and goes to a shelter, the first thing they’re going to do is take her children from her,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s kind of how we think, and that’s not true. We have tons of children at the shelter with their moms, and we don’t remove them or take them to social services, and we don’t have to report them to social services. We are only obligated to report things to the police or to social services much like any other organization if there’s something that’s life threatening.”

Not only are changing financial situations cause for homelessness, but mental health issues, substance use disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD-like symptoms can stand as barriers for a person looking for permanent housing, Fitzgerald said. Older individuals might become homeless because of a younger relative participating in illegal activities and putting them in danger, and others don’t seek shelter because they either don’t want to be separated from a loved one or they prefer to live on the street.

She said Meeting Place recognizes that it can’t help everyone, but for those the organization can help, case managers want to make sure their clients find housing they can afford — a task that’s become increasingly difficult with today’s housing market.

“Housing is at a premium, and affordable housing is almost nonexistent,” Fitzgerald said. “We work with everybody. We work with public housing. We work with private landlords. We work with anybody who has rental properties available, and the reason we do that is because we’re trying to get the most people out of homelessness that we can because we have a really good success rate with our program here.”

Over the last five years, Meeting Place has had a 98% success rate of getting people into permanent housing.

“That’s huge,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s almost unheard of, and I think one of the reasons that we are so successful is because we have great case managers and those folks work with not only the clients they’re getting ready to house, but all of the organizations that are involved with that.”

But still, the community needs more. Meeting Place can only house two families at its duplex, 12 people at the emergency shelter and eight at the men’s transitional house.

She said there are some extra cots for overflow if the weather is really bad, but she’d like to see additional resources brought to the table for some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Those are people who have mental health needs that make it nearly impossible for them to maintain housing on their own. Their needs can be met with permanent supportive housing, Fitzgerald said, but she said it’s in shorter supply than affordable housing.

It’s not the same as being institutionalized, Fitzgerald said. It allows the client to live individually or communally while following a set of rules. It has some barriers of its own, including getting people to accept that form of assistance.

“Permanent supportive housing is in short supply, and even more short supply than affordable housing,” Fitzgerald said. “With permanent supportive housing, the person doesn’t always get to choose where they live, the community that they live in, you kind of have to go where there is space available.”

But when it comes to helping those who will accept it, Fitzgerald said she’s proud of the work Meeting Place accomplishes.

“I think we do an excellent job helping the people in our community who want help,” Fitzgerald said.

Visit meetingplacemission.org to find out how to help the shelter.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

