Shelter pets to be $20 this weekend; events set to support shelter

Burke County Animal Services is swamped with dogs and cats available for adoption, but shelter employees are hoping an adoption special will help alleviate the pressures.

From Friday through Feb. 4, the adoption fee for cats and dogs will be dropped to $20, said Elizabeth Guffey, animal services coordinator. That includes vaccines, spay/neuter and other preventatives, she said.

“We’re definitely at a point where we’re kind of packed out,” Guffey said. “Our adoptions are kind of nonexistent right now, don’t know if it’s just that time of year or the economy, but we’re not doing a whole lot of adoptions.”

The shelter is starting to fill up, Guffey said, and is always looking for volunteers.

“We definitely need some help down here with just walking dogs, helping us clean,” Guffey said. “We always need fosters and adopters, and just volunteers in general.”

For those who aren’t able to adopt or foster, Animal Services is offering several events over the next couple of months.

Starting Feb. 1 and up until Feb. 13, people can make a $50 donation to have a doggy- or kitty-gram delivered to a loved one, along with a cupcake, on Valentine’s Day. The recipient will get to spend some time with the four-legged friend before they head back to the shelter.

And for $25, people can sign up to have their ex’s (or anyone’s) name written on a litter box liner or puppy pad that will be used on Valentine’s Day.

There’s no need to be lonely on the holiday, either — Guffey said Animal Services has partnered with the Human Bean at 853 N. Green St. to offer a special treat for humans and K9s alike that day.

Anyone who takes a dog or puppy on a date away from the shelter on Valentine’s Day can stop by the coffee shop for a free pup cup and $1 off their drink, she said.

The shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.