Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman is asking the public to stay safe this weekend while celebrating Independence Day.

In a Thursday news release, Hinceman said the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission found a significant increase in fireworks-related injuries in 2022. From 2006 to 2021, fireworks-related injuries rose by 25%, the release said.

Hinceman said families should never allow children to play with or light fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

When you’re playing with fireworks, always keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby, and soak fireworks in water when they’re done burning to avoid a trash fire, he said. If a firework malfunctions or doesn’t go off, soak it with water and throw it away. Do not try to relight it.

Never use fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Never point or throw fireworks, including sparklers, at other people.

Light fireworks one at a time and move back as quickly as you can. Don’t place any part of your body directly over a firework at any time.

Hinceman encouraged families to remember to have fun.

“Following these precautions will help our children and citizens stay safe and healthy this July Fourth weekend and throughout the summer,” Hinceman said.