Sheriff offers safety tips ahead of July 4th weekend

If a child is missing, check the pool first. Go to the edge of the pool and scan the entire pool, bottom, and surface, as well as the surrounding pool area.

To reduce the risk of eye, ear, nose or throat infection from contaminated water, swim only in pools in which water quality is properly maintained. The water should appear crystal clear, be continuously circulated and be maintained at a level that allows free overflow into the gutter or skimmer. There should not be a strong odor of ammonia or chlorine.

At the beach, take the following precautions:

Swim in a supervised, marked area with a lifeguard present, and swim with others. Never swim alone.

If caught in a riptide, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, turn and swim toward shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.

Watch out for the “dangerous toos” — too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, too much strenuous activity.