Sheriff’s office searching for missing Burke man

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since June 22.

Philip Donald Carter, 30, who is described as a 6-foot, 1-inch Black man who weighs about 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen June 22 walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter originally is from Maryland and has lived in the South Mountains area of Burke County for about a year, the release said.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 or 828-764-9505