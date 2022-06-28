 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Morganton News Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by AMOREM
alert breaking

Sheriff’s office searching for missing Burke man

  • 0
Philip Donald Carter.jpg

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since June 22.

Philip Donald Carter, 30, who is described as a 6-foot, 1-inch Black man who weighs about 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen June 22 walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter originally is from Maryland and has lived in the South Mountains area of Burke County for about a year, the release said.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 or 828-764-9505

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert