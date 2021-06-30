Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant recently addressed the Rotary Club of Valdese about his nearly 45 years in law enforcement at the Federal, State and County levels. Though he briefly covered his out-of-state experiences, Whisenant talked mostly about his past 10 years in Burke County, comparing his first several years to the past 1 and a half years as COVID-19 profoundly impacted not only law enforcement but all people in the county. Increased substance abuse including the deadlier drug Fentanyl, overcrowding in jails, facilities in great need of repair, and the backlog of court cases, were just some of the issues he faces daily. On a brighter note, Whisenant commented on the great community support he and his department have seen in the form of meals, cards, letters and even posters.
Sheriff speaks at Valdese Rotary meeting
