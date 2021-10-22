Sheriff to speak at museum

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant, who will speak about the current status of law enforcement at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the museum as part of its Coffee at the Museum series. The presentation is free to attend, and refreshments will be served.

Whisenant was appointed to the position of sheriff in 2011, following the retirement of former sheriff John McDevitt, then elected to remain sheriff in 2014, according to his biography. Previously, he served as the interim jail administrator at the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility in Morganton. He is a retired Chief United States Probation Officer. He specifically served as the CEO of the Eastern District of Virginia Probation Office.

Prior to his move to Virginia, he started his career with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, working his way up from patrol officer to captain of operations from 1977-85.

Whisenant earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Gardner-Webb University, graduating summa-cum-laude.

He is active in many local organizations, especially those related to law enforcement or community safety, and has received many awards for his work.

For more information about Coffee at the Museum, contact the History Museum of Burke County at 828-437-1777.