'Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie' coming to CoMMA

“Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie” will take the CoMMA stage on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Join us as we journey to a shimmering winter wonderland with the acrobats of Cirque-tacular! Find yourself aglow as this aerial snow show mesmerizes your senses. Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer. Tickets for the performance range from $30-$35 for adults and $25 for students (plus sales tax).

Cirque-tacular is a New York City-based performing arts company focusing on shows that feature elite specialty and acrobatic talent. Among their employees and creative staff are world record holders, olympians, grand champions, and the most respected American circus performers working today. They have produced four off-Broadway shows, and a dozen touring and regional productions. The company has won numerous awards including the 2017 Family Entertainment Parent’s choice award.

Over the last decade, the group has given thousands of aerial and ground acrobatic performances throughout the world. Their work has been enjoyed in more than 70 countries, through all types of media, and in conjunction with the most recognized and celebrated companies, venues, and arts organizations of our time.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.