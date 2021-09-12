Shining a light on the legends of the Brown Mountain Lights - Burke County Notebook

Yet a third tale speaks of a virtuous but ill-fated young wife who met with a grizzly end at the hands of her violent, unfaithful husband. Shortly after telling her friends that she was pregnant, the woman went missing. As local authorities began searching for her, the woman’s husband became increasingly agitated. Shortly afterward, he ran off with another woman, never to be seen or heard from again. The lights are said to be the murdered woman’s spirit, trying to lead authorities to her body.

In life and in literature, the purpose of folklore and folktales is to help us understand the nature of humanity and to create cultural unity through shared beliefs. Such stories were originally passed down by word of mouth or in song, equipping the listener with knowledge of local norms and establishing common ways of understanding and navigating the world.

These legends attempted to portray the lives of indigenous people, African Americans and women, doing so in ways that both revealed and reinforced their social status. The fierce, noble and spiritual Native, the self-sacrificing slave of the old South’s “Lost Cause” narrative and the innocent, helpless, victimized woman were commonly accepted depictions of these marginalized groups when the stories originated.

Pondering the stories that have been told, and thinking about the ones that have not, offers a glimpse into the meaning and methods of life for the early inhabitants and settlers of the area. Whether or not we ever uncover the science behind the mysterious Brown Mountain Lights, the folklore surrounding them provides “a glimmer, little speckled dots” of meaning that chronicle the accepted views and social beliefs of a time gone by.

