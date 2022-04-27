Shop owner to offer free women’s car care clinic

VALDESE — A local tire shop owner wants to make sure women have all the information they need to maintain their cars and stay safe on the road.

Alray Tire Center of Valdese will offer a free Women’s Car Care Clinic at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The clinic will provide information on common car maintenance topics and safe driving strategies.

“We will be mostly inside, but may have a portion (outside) to show the attendees a few things on a vehicle,” said Tim Page, owner of Alray Tire, who will be leading the workshop.

A flyer on the event notes that Tim and his wife, Taylor, are Burke County natives. They recently returned to the area after living in another state.

“(We) wanted to get back home close to our families,” Page said.

He took over ownership of the tire business from the Shatley family in January of 2021. He created the clinic as a way to connect to the local community.

“I don’t want the only interaction I have with the community to be inside the store,” Page said. “I want my children to grow up knowing the importance of community, helping each other, and know we don’t just sell tires, we help protect families when they are on the road. Community is an extended family to me, the only way to keep a family bond tight is to be active in the community. We are not a tire store here just to make money, we are here to serve our community.”

The clinic will cover topics such as tire care, oil changes, engine oil types, filters, lights, fuses, maintenance schedules and emergency car kits. A trooper from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will discuss road safety, safe driving tips and how to handle emergency situations when alone on the road.

He explained why the clinic is geared toward women.

“So many women rely on their husbands, friends, etc., and we want to help make women feel more confident when dealing with their vehicle,” Page said. “There are times that women come in to buy new tires, and when we ask what kind of tires, they either say, ’Same thing that’s on it,’ or ‘I’m not sure,’ or ‘What do you think?’ We want to help women understand based on their travel habits to buy a tire that best fits their needs.

“Also having a wife and sisters, I want them to know what to do if I’m not with them and they have vehicle issues, like ‘What do I do if I break down?’ and ‘How do I stay safe until I get there?’ So we have the North Carolina state trooper involvement to help with those safety tips.”

He hopes women who attend will leave feeling more confident about their ability to maintain their vehicles.

“We also want to let women know that they can walk into the service center and be treated as an equal,” Page said. “We will always take time to help each customer to make the right choices to keep their vehicle running like a well-oiled machine.”

He encouraged women to attend and learn all about cars.

“If you have ever wondered, ‘What would I do if I had no one to help me with service questions about my vehicle,’ call and get on the list,” Page said. “It’s very important to know your vehicle and how and what to keep it running smoothly while getting the most out of it.”

Those interested in attending the car care clinic must register by noon Friday by contacting alraycares@gmail.com or 828-448-7913.

