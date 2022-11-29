Shop to offer local honey, handmade candles

A family of beekeepers is offering local honey, natural beeswax candles and more in its new shop.

Beelite Candles held a grand opening in October for its new showroom at 1230 Beelite Lane, Morganton, located off of Hayes Water Road, which intersects with U.S. 64 about 8 miles from the Interstate 40 exit.

The business, owned by Tim Trescott, has its roots in his father’s love for beekeeping, according to beelitecandles.com.

“As a conscientious beekeeper, my father regularly rendered the beeswax leftover from extracting honey from his many hives,” Trescott wrote.

Trescott’s daughter, Emily Carswell, who serves as chief operating officer for Beelite Candles, shared how her grandfather got into beekeeping in Conesus, New York, six decades ago.

“His uncle was a beekeeper, so he was familiar with the bees, but when he was in high school, a swarm of bees came into the tree in front of the school,” Carswell said. “Having knowledge of bees from his uncle, he managed to catch the swarm, and that was his first hive of bees.

“After high school, he joined the Army, and when he got back, he went to school for forestry/surveying. He did surveying in Alaska and even thought about becoming a forester, but he didn’t much care for being away from home all the time, so he become a full-time beekeeper. He loved how the bees worked and how God made such a tiny insect play a huge role in our everyday lives.”

He passed his love of beekeeping on to his son, who in turn shared it with his children.

“My favorite memory would be working alongside my dad and watching the joy he gets from being in a beehive,” Carswell said. “I remember one time he got called to catch a swarm of bees that was high up in a tree. We ended up propping a ladder against the tree inside his truck bed so could climb up and reach the swarm. It’s the crazy things we do and the smiles and laughter that I recall the most.”

Over the years, Trescott developed a system to refine the beeswax from his hives to create a “finer, superior quality.”

“Using a filtration system, rather than bleaching agents to process the wax, we keep the beeswax as pure as nature intended,” he said.

Carswell shared what motivated him to refine the beeswax to such a high level.

“My dad knew the quality and hard work that goes into raising bees and how hard the bees work to make this product,” Carswell said. “There has always been a need for beeswax, and by having a high-quality filtered beeswax, you can make high-quality candles and be burning a natural product that honeybees had a part in, versus a machine-made paraffin candle that has harmful chemicals in it.”

The family relocated to Morganton in 2011, where they manage 40 hives. They sell candles, honey, beeswax, books, ornaments, wood projects and other gifts. Trescott notes on the website that they only use 100% cotton wicks in their beeswax candles, which is non-toxic.

“We hope to continue to bring awareness to the need for honeybees, and that more people can be aware that we are here offering a natural product, whether (they are) looking for a gift by supporting a small business or needing beeswax for their own ventures,” Carswell said.

She invited people to come out and see all of the different products they have to offer.

“We are off of the beaten path, but it’s worth coming to check us out,” Carswell said. “We are small and family run, but we are trying to do our part to support the bees and their keepers. It is harder to raise honeybees in today’s world than it ever has been, and so much time and money goes into this field that most people aren’t aware of, but the honeybees are important. They help pollinate our foods and flowers. So, if you come check out our little shop, you will be greeted with the wonderful scent of beeswax and friendly conversation.”

To learn more, visit beelitecandles.com.