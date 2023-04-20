VALDESE -- A swamp has opened up near the heart of the historic town of Valdese this week, and much to the chagrin of the ogre Shrek, who has laid claim to the swamp and made it his home, it has been overrun with a motley crew of malcontent fairy tale characters who have been banished to the swamp by the evil Lord Farquaad.

Loosely led by the wooden boy Pinocchio, the fairy tale characters, who along with Shrek are part of the large and magical cast of Old Colony Players’ latest theatrical performance, are trying to convince Shrek to assist them in returning to their homeland in the town of Duloc. Shrek seems all too happy to oblige them if it means getting them out of his swamp so that he can get back to his peaceful, solitary existence.

Mischief, comedy and a bit of mayhem are afoot, and it seems that a wedding may be in the offing, with the hand of the lovely princess Fiona and a kingdom at stake.

Residents of Valdese and neighboring towns of Hickory, Morganton and Marion are well-advised to head on down to the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese this weekend, or one of the next three weekends, to watch hilarity and drama unfold as Old Colony Players (OCP) presents "Shrek, The Musical," in what is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for the well-regarded theatre company and producer of the long-running outdoor drama "From This Day Forward."

Show director Edyth Potter, who is also OCP’s general manager, has done a remarkable job blending a cast with wide-ranging talents and levels of experience to create a true community theater experience that is both funny and warm, sprinkled with romance and one-liners that remind theatre-goers of the value and dignity of all people — even fairy tale characters — regardless of their outward appearance. The show is perfectly suitable for audiences of all ages.

Character Highlights

Major characters in the musical, led by a cast of experienced thespians from throughout the region, turn in exceptional performances, both in acting ability, as well as musical prowess.

OCP veteran actor and director Ken Davis, is absolutely perfect as Shrek. His deadpan expressions, as well as his ability to portray both Shrek’s fragile and sensitive emotions and his anger and volatility, show depth and maturity as an actor. His vocal range will surprise those who haven’t heard him sing before, and his performance of “Who I’d Be,” is one of the show’s highlights. Kids, teenagers and even young-at-heart audience members will laugh out loud when Shrek and Fiona have a belching and farting contest on the journey to Duloc.

Donkey, Shrek’s would-be friend and traveling companion, is hilariously portrayed by Hunter Curtis, who turns in a truly delightful performance, oddly reminiscent of the late actor Robin Williams. His energy level, stage blocking and expressions are spot-on for Donkey’s clown-like character, and he provides some of the show’s best entertainment with his barrage of zany antics. Curtis is a gifted actor with a golden-throated voice, which highlighted his performance as Jesus in Foothills Community Theater’s recent performance of "Godspell."

Sam Morgan’s portrayal of the adult Fiona is a perfect counter-weight to Shrek’s gruff exterior. She is soft and gentle and her voice beautifully melodic. Like Davis, her theatrical range is great; she is equally competent showing Fiona’s anxious and sometimes giddy side, as well as her self-assured and heartbroken sides. Her sweet wedding-day song, “Morning Person,” is full of energy and excitement, but it’s her interaction with an inflatable deer that may well be one of most-remembered performances of the show. To say that it is comedic is an understatement.

When it comes to acting and singing, John David Ingle, portraying Lord Farquaad, more than proves his chops; he is truly gifted. Lord Farquaad is the evil king wannabe whom audience members will love to loathe, and Ingle’s portrayal of the character solidifies that feeling. However, when Lord Farquaad is being mocked for his stature by the fairy tale characters, Ingle does a superb job of showing Farquaad’s fragile ego and anger for being mocked.

By the end of OCP’s three-week run of "Shrek, the Musical," Matt Brown, who portrays Pinocchio, will likely have consumed every bag of throat lozenges and bags of herbal tea between Valdese and Hickory, as he deftly strains his voice nightly to create Pinocchio’s high-pitched, throaty voice. Brown does his own make-up and is a quick-change artist, quickly adding and removing Pinocchio’s wood make-up lines between scenes to allow him to portray other characters in the show.

There are far too many actors and actresses in "Shrek" to review each one by name, but two youths stand out. Providence Abernathy is delightful as the young Fiona, locked away in a tower by her parents. Jackson Walker, a fairy tale Elf, is charming, expressive and energetic. Look to see more of these kids in future shows.

Off-Stage Performances

Finally, some of the show’s best performances in "Shrek" are turned in by folks who are never seen on stage. Mindy Cook, chorus teacher at Heritage Middle School is the show’s music director and vocal coach. Dallas McKinney, who is a professional choreographer and dancer with Cedar Fair, Carowinds, Piedmont Players Society and others, is the show’s choreographer and dance coach. Jordan Randall and Sarah Stinemetz run sound, and Bethany Thompson runs lights, with assistance from Rachel Wyatt, who also handles props. Without this team, the show would not go on. They are immensely talented and dedicated.

The mother-daughter trio of Shannon Hatley, mom, and daughters Morgan Hatley and Cora Hatley, are the geniuses behind "Shrek’s" colorful, playful costumes and makeup effects. Their work is both stunning and clever.

Show Details

Performances for "Shrek, The Musical" will run nightly at 7:30 p.m. on April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and May 4, 5 and 6 in the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Tickets and additional information are available at OldColonyPlayers.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Student ticket prices are $10, seniors are $14 and adults are $16.

As an outdoor amphitheater, patrons are welcome to bring camp chairs, although metal folding chairs are available for those wanting to use one.

Concessions will be available, and for this show, special arrangements have been made with The Levee Brewery and Pub in Valdese to provide beer, wine and cider for those over 21 providing appropriate ID. Concessions and alcohol are not included in the ticket price.