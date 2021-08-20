SILVER ALERT: Connelly Springs man missing

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has gone missing.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for William “Tex” Burns, 76, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen at 3448 Miller Bridge Road, Connelly Springs, wearing a gray polo-style shirt and black work pants.

A photo of Burns was not provided in the Silver Alert.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 213 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

The Silver Alert says Burns would be driving a 2009 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado with a North Carolina license plate of YRA3620.

Anyone who sees Burns is asked to call Detective Slotts at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-437-1911.