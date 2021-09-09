 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Long View woman
0 comments
alert top story

Silver Alert issued for missing Long View woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barnes car.jpg

LONG VIEW — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Long View.

Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, 31, was last seen at 242 21st St. S.W. in Hickory and could have been headed toward the Vitamin Shoppe at 2369 U.S. 70 S.E. in Hickory, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barnes is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white woman with brown and red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with black slacks, the alert said.

She may be driving a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with a North Carolina license plate of JBA-5098, the alert said.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts should call C.E. Huffman at Long View Police Department at 828-464-3112.

+1 
Aimee Elizabeth Barnes.jfif

Barnes
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert