Silver Alert issued for missing Long View woman

LONG VIEW — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Long View.

Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, 31, was last seen at 242 21st St. S.W. in Hickory and could have been headed toward the Vitamin Shoppe at 2369 U.S. 70 S.E. in Hickory, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Barnes is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white woman with brown and red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with black slacks, the alert said.

She may be driving a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with a North Carolina license plate of JBA-5098, the alert said.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts should call C.E. Huffman at Long View Police Department at 828-464-3112.