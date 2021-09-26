Silver Alert issued for missing Morganton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Morganton.

Kenneth “Ken” Norman Clark, 78, was last seen at 4091 Plantation Drive in Morganton, according to the Silver Alert.

Clark is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch white male with medium length gray hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 170 pounds, the alert said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple/blue shirt and khaki pants.

It’s not clear where he may be headed, but he’s believed to be driving a light blue 2013 Toyota Highlander with a North Carolina license plate of ALF-4652, the alert said.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Street or Detective Browning at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-437-1911.