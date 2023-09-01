VALDESE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Valdese.

Bernice Jenkins Elliott, 75, is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch white female with short, salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes who weighs about 140 pounds, according to the Silver Alert issued Friday morning by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink shirt and white shorts, the alert said. She was last seen at 1000 Refour Ave. SE, Valdese, and her direction of travel is unknown. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

She could be driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with a North Carolina license plate of JMR-7855. The vehicle is believed to have damage to its fender at the driver’s side door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Officer K. Franklin at the Valdese Police Department at 828-437-1911.

A photo was not available at the time of publication.