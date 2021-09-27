Simmons to CVCC; secondary ed post now open

At CVCC, Simmons again will have the opportunity to work with Putnam, who left BCPS earlier this year to take on an executive vice president post with the community college.

“Burke County has been great to me, of course, with (BCPS Superintendent) Dr. (Mike) Swan and (Assistant Superintendent) Dr. (Karen) Auton,” Simmons said. “I’ve been supported. So, I will miss Burke County Schools, but it was just an opportunity that I could not pass.”

Prior to her central office move, Simmons was a principal at Freedom High School from 2017-19, at Table Rock Middle School from 2015-17, and at Walter Johnson Middle School from 2013-15 after previously working for Caldwell County Schools.

“We certainly will miss Mrs. Simmons and the passion for education and the dedication to students she carries with her,” Swan said. “We thank her for her time with Burke County Public Schools and wish her well in her new endeavors.”

BCPS’ central office has seen a flurry of movement over the past year, paced by Swan’s promotion from director of student services to assistant superintendent to interim superintendent to the removal of that temporary tag in a span of about five months.

Auton recently was promoted to be the assistant superintendent, clearing the way for Brett Wilson, likewise, to be promoted to the post of elementary education director. And Sara LeCroy, formerly the principal at Patton High School, now holds the student services job.

