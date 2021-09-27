Simmons to CVCC; secondary ed post now open

A key central office position within Burke County Public Schools is available, according to a job opening posted by the school system on Tuesday afternoon.
The job opportunity is for the post of secondary education director, a role that has been held by Felicia Simmons since the summer of 2019. Simmons is headed to Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory to become the vice president of diversity and engagement.
Simmons in 2019 took over the secondary education director position from Debbie Jennings, who was serving as both secondary education director and career and technical education director before having those duties halved, and Jennings still holds the latter post at present.
At CVCC, Simmons said she will be tasked with leading in areas of diversity, engagement with professional excellence and the office of multicultural affairs, student life, activities and athletics, and the human resources department.
Simmons took some time to think before applying, and said that leaving BCPS is “bittersweet.”
“I’ve been in Burke County Public Schools for so long and I’ve developed relationships,” Simmons said. “I’ve developed family. I will truly miss Burke County Public Schools because (former superintendent) Dr. (Larry) Putnam and the board of education gave me an opportunity to have promotions as I was in Burke County.”
At CVCC, Simmons again will have the opportunity to work with Putnam, who left BCPS earlier this year to take on an executive vice president post with the community college.
“Burke County has been great to me, of course, with (BCPS Superintendent) Dr. (Mike) Swan and (Assistant Superintendent) Dr. (Karen) Auton,” Simmons said. “I’ve been supported. So, I will miss Burke County Schools, but it was just an opportunity that I could not pass.”
Prior to her central office move, Simmons was a principal at Freedom High School from 2017-19, at Table Rock Middle School from 2015-17, and at Walter Johnson Middle School from 2013-15 after previously working for Caldwell County Schools.
“We certainly will miss Mrs. Simmons and the passion for education and the dedication to students she carries with her,” Swan said. “We thank her for her time with Burke County Public Schools and wish her well in her new endeavors.”
BCPS’ central office has seen a flurry of movement over the past year, paced by Swan’s promotion from director of student services to assistant superintendent to interim superintendent to the removal of that temporary tag in a span of about five months.
Auton recently was promoted to be the assistant superintendent, clearing the way for Brett Wilson, likewise, to be promoted to the post of elementary education director. And Sara LeCroy, formerly the principal at Patton High School, now holds the student services job.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.